ISKCON Relieves Kolkata Spokesperson Radharaman Das of Duties Over Public Statements

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness relieved Radharaman Das of his duties as Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson on Sunday
The disciplinary action primarily stemmed from Radharaman Das's public comments regarding the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and his support for Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu
Radharaman Das had recently served as the public face defending West Bengal's pilot project for vegetarian mid-day meals in schools
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has relieved its Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson, Radharaman Das, of all responsibilities on Sunday.
The organisation directed him to cease representing it before the media, government authorities and public forums, according to UNI, as reported by The Indian Express. Das accepted the disciplinary decision, saying he would abide by the directions while expressing gratitude to devotees and well-wishers.
"I remain grateful for the affection and support extended to me over the years and pray for the continued growth and success of ISKCON," Das told UNI.
Six Reasons Listed
Das issued a statement on Sunday outlining six specific actions he said led to his removal. The list included his public remarks regarding the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and his support for Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, alongside an appearance on Republic TV on May 29, 2026.
He also cited sending a legal notice to former Union minister Maneka Gandhi and filing a cyber complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur. Other listed reasons included publicly defending Sanatana Dharma and sharing a social media post about Donald Trump's historical association with the 1976 New York Rathayatra.
However, the disciplinary action primarily stemmed from his public comments on the Bangladesh monk issue, ISKCON sources said.
Sattvik Food Debate
The removal follows Das' recent emergence as ISKCON's primary public face defending a pilot project for vegetarian mid-day meals in West Bengal schools. The state government's decision to introduce ISKCON-prepared meals in Kolkata generated debate over the exclusion of eggs. He argued that foods such as soya chunks, rajma, paneer and chana could adequately meet children's protein requirements while highlighting the organisation's automated kitchens and hygiene standards.
Defending the nutritional value of the meals, Das said earlier this week: "We (ISKCON) serve a Bengali thali globally, so it is wrong to say that only egg or meat completes a Bengali thali. The menu will have rice, dal, khichdi and sabji. It is wrong to think that protein is missing from the thali. There are a lot of things that have high protein, like soya chunks and rajma."
ISKCON management was dissatisfied with Das' unauthorised public comparisons between eggs and soybeans, sources said. The organisation maintained that no individual was authorised to provide extensive public explanations regarding sattvik food.