Why Puri’s Jagannath Temple And ISKCON Are At Odds Over Rath Yatra Dates

“According to the scriptures, Snana Yatra must be performed only on Jyestha Purnima Tithi, while Rath Yatra — a nine‑day festival — should be observed strictly within the span beginning Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi. The manner of celebration may change, but the sanctity of the ‘tithi’ (date) and the festival calendar is inviolable and cannot be altered under any circumstance,” he said.