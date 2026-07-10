Why Puri’s Jagannath Temple And ISKCON Are At Odds Over Rath Yatra Dates

Puri's Gajapati Maharaja urged the Centre to stop ISKCON's "untimely" overseas Rath Yatras.
The temple says Jagannath festivals must follow scripturally prescribed lunar calendar dates.
ISKCON says overseas celebrations are scripturally valid despite logistical scheduling constraints.
The centuries-old traditions of the Jagannath Temple in Puri have become the centre of a dispute after the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri and chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), Dibyasingha Deb, sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ISKCON's overseas oraganisation of Snan Yarta and Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath.
Deb has alleged that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is organising the celebrations without following the sacred scriptures, hurting the religious sentiments of devotees and violating long-established Jagannath traditions.
ISKCON has defended its position, saying its overseas festivals are supported by scriptures and are scheduled after taking into account practical constraints in different countries.
Why Has The Dispute Emerged?
On July 4, Dibyasingha Deb wrote separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting their intervention to stop what he described as "untimely" Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra celebrations organised by ISKCON across the world.
According to Deb, nearly two decades of efforts by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and repeated statements by the Odisha government have failed to persuade ISKCON to align overseas festivals with Jagannath temple traditions. He said he had earlier raised the matter with Prime Minister Modi in October 2025 and with President Murmu in April this year.
Deb has also said that the SJTMC will send a delegation to New Delhi to explain the importance of preserving the sanctity of Jagannath culture. Jagannath culture researcher Prof Harekrushna Satpathy said the delegation would meet the President and the Prime Minister to seek their support.
What Is Puri Temple's Objection?
According to Deb, the dispute concerns adherence to the Hindu lunar calendar and the scriptures governing Jagannath rituals.
He said the scriptures prescribe that Snana Yatra must be observed on Jyestha Purnima, while Rath Yatra should take place within the nine-day period beginning on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya.
“According to the scriptures, Snana Yatra must be performed only on Jyestha Purnima Tithi, while Rath Yatra — a nine‑day festival — should be observed strictly within the span beginning Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi. The manner of celebration may change, but the sanctity of the ‘tithi’ (date) and the festival calendar is inviolable and cannot be altered under any circumstance,” he said.
Deb argued that Snana Yatra marks the birthday of Lord Jagannath and therefore cannot be shifted to another date. On Rath Yatra, he clarified that the temple does not insist on celebration on a single day, but maintains that it should be conducted within the prescribed nine-day window.
According to him, organising these festivals on arbitrary dates violates sacred scriptures and centuries-old Jagannath traditions.
Deb also acknowledged that neither the Odisha government nor the temple administration alone could prevent ISKCON from holding such festivals abroad. He said the issue had been discussed with the Chief Minister, the state law minister and public representatives to build wider support.
He further noted that ISKCON's international headquarters is located in Mayapur, West Bengal, and expressed hope that the organisation's leadership could be persuaded to follow Sanatan Dharma norms while conducting Jagannath rituals worldwide.
ISKCON Response
Days after Deb's appeal, ISKCON indicated that it did not wish to continue the public exchange.
Responding to Deb, Madhusevita Dasa, chairperson of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission at Mayapur, wrote, "There is no more to add, and therefore we respectfully bow out of this discussion once and for all."
However, ISKCON also reiterated its long-standing position that discussions between scholars from the SJTA and the organisation had concluded that its Rath Yatra festivals are "fully permitted" by scriptures and "as per the shastras."
The organisation has maintained that its overseas celebrations are intended to spread devotion to Lord Jagannath and are not meant to replace or diminish the significance of the original Rath Yatra held in Puri.
Why Are Overseas Rath Yatras Held On Different Dates?
According to PTI, ISKCON has argued that organising public processions outside India involves practical constraints that often make it impossible to follow the exact tithi observed in Puri.
The organisation has said civic authorities in many countries grant permission for large religious processions only on weekends or on specific approved dates. Other logistical considerations, including road closures, crowd management requirements and local regulations, also influence scheduling.
As a result, overseas Rath Yatras are sometimes organised on dates different from those followed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.