Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 Order of Play: Centre Court Schedule, Start Time, Live Streaming And Key Matches

Centre Court features Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic on Day 1
Play begins at 11:00 am BST on outside courts and 1:30 pm BST on Centre and No. 1 Court
Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Naomi Osaka also headline the opening day's action
Wimbledon's 2026 edition gets underway on Monday, June 29, with a blockbuster opening day as several Grand Slam champions, top seeds and home favourites take centre stage at the All England Club.
Play on the outside courts is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am local time (BST), while action on Centre Court and No. 1 Court starts at 1:30 pm BST. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka headline Centre Court, while Novak Djokovic begins another bid for Wimbledon glory later in the day.
Elsewhere, fans can look forward to intriguing first-round clashes featuring Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Naomi Osaka.
Centre Court headlines with Sinner, Sabalenka and Djokovic
Centre Court action gets underway at 1:30 pm BST, with defending men's champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner opening the Championships against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. The Italian will be eager to begin his title defence in commanding fashion against the experienced campaigner.
Women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka follows, taking on qualifier Teodora Kostović in her opening-round clash. The final match on Centre Court features seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who starts his latest quest for another SW19 crown against China's Wu Yibing.
No. 1 Court offers another blockbuster schedule
Play on No. 1 Court also begins at 1:30 pm BST, where former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev meets 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Čilić in one of the standout first-round contests.
Fifth seed Mirra Andreeva then faces Poland's Magda Linette, with both players looking to build momentum early in the tournament before the court switches to doubles action later in the day.
Outside courts packed with star attractions
The outside courts spring into action from 11:00 am BST, with Court No. 2 featuring Jessica Pegula against Darja Vidmanova, Britain's Cameron Norrie taking on qualifier Michael Zheng, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime facing Alexander Shevchenko, and Coco Gauff opening her campaign against Tamara Korpatsch.
Court No. 3 also boasts an exciting lineup. Casper Ruud takes on Hubert Hurkacz in arguably the biggest first-round showdown outside the show courts, while Naomi Osaka meets Elsa Jacquemot. Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova begins her title defence against British wildcard Hannah Klugman, and Spanish youngster Rafael Jódar opens proceedings against home hope Felix Gill.
With Grand Slam champions, emerging stars and several blockbuster opening-round clashes scheduled across the main courts, Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 promises a thrilling start to this year's Championships.
Download the complete Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 Order of Play below.
Wimbledon Tennis Tournament 2026: Live Streaming
Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.