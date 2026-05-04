MI Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Day Game?

Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil