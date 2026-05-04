MI Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Day Game?

In today's IPL 2026 fixture, Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 4 (Monday)

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No. 47

  • MI have won just two games against LSG in six matches played between them

  • Hardik Pandya's men can still qualify for the top four

In the latest installment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the action heads to Mumbai as the two bottom teams clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No. 47 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 04.

MI's wretched form has seen them win mere two games out the nine matches and occupy the ninth spot in the table. Hardik Pandya's side may not qualify for the playoffs but still stand a chance of finishing in the top four albeit if they win all their games and other results go their way. The first hurdle will be to defeat LSG and woo the home fans who have been left disgruntled watching their team lose game after game at home.

As for LSG, Rishabh Pant-led side return to action after a week-long gap. They too have won two games but have played a game less than their opponent tonight.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Google, Mumbai Indians have 59% chance of winning tonight's fixture against LSG who stand at 41% of winning. However, MI have not had the best of head-to-head record against LSG by registering only two wins out of the 6 matches played against them.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

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Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami.

Q

When and will the match between MI and LSG be played?

A

The match between MI and LSG will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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