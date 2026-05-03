Battle For Bengal: Watershed Or Waterloo?

What lies ahead for Bengal? A landslide for either of the two main challengers, or a close contest resulting in a hung Assembly? Will this mark a watershed moment with a BJP victory in the birthplace of their Hindutva ideology, or will it prove to be its Waterloo? Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

What lies ahead for Bengal? A landslide for either of the two main challengers, or a close contest resulting in a hung Assembly? Will this mark a watershed moment with a BJP victory in the birthplace of their Hindutva ideology, or will it prove to be its Waterloo? Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee