Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

After a four-year wait for an Indian Premier League opportunity, young all-rounder Nishant Sindhu finally received his maiden cap for the Gujarat Titans in their clash against the Punjab Kings on May 3, 2026. Captain Shubman Gill confirmed the selection at the toss in Ahmedabad, highlighting the team's commitment to integrating fresh talent as they aim for a strong finish to their season

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:
indian premier league 2026 gujarat titans nishant sindhu interview
Nishant Sindhu in Gujarat Titans training during IPL 2026. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nishant Sindhu made his IPL debut on May 3, 2026

  • Gujarat Titans featured him in their playing XI against Punjab Kings

  • Nishant opened up on his journey in IPL in an exclusive interview with Outlook India

Left-arm spin all-rounder Nishant Sindhu was handed his IPL debut cap when Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2026 match 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 03, Sunday.

The wait for a debut was long for Nishant. He was part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning side in 2022. The following year, at the IPL 2023 auction, Chennai Super Kings picked him and stayed with the five-time champions for two seasons. In 2025, moved to Gujarat Titans, courtesy a INR 30 lakh deal at the mega auction.

After a wait of 4 years on the sidelines, working hard on his preparations, Nishant finally got the opportunity to prove himself on the field.

Nishant Sindhu's Journey As A Cricketer

Born on April 9, 2004, his path into the sport was influenced by a supportive, athletic family background. As the son of a former state-level boxer, Nishant grew up in an environment that valued discipline and physical prowess.

His inspiration to pursue cricket professionally was ignited by India’s historic 2011 World Cup victory, and he was particularly drawn to the leadership of MS Dhoni.

To formalize his training, he joined the Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy, where he began honing the skills that would define his future role as a composed left-handed batter and a crafty slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

Related Content
Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. - AP
CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill - Watch
Shubman Gill's half-century takes Gujarat Titans over the lines against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. - IPL/X
GT Vs KKR, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
GT Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 – Check Result
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Half-Century Leads Gujarat To Nervy Victory; Kolkata Suffer 6th Straight Defeat
Related Content

Nishant’s rise through age-group cricket was marked by consistent, high-impact performances that highlighted his versatility. Early success came in the 2017 Shruv Pandove Tournament, where he showcased his potential as a genuine all-rounder by accumulating 290 runs and taking 24 wickets.

He further solidified his reputation in the 2018–19 U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. During this campaign, he amassed an impressive 572 runs and picked up 23 wickets, playing a pivotal role in leading the Haryana team to the championship title.

These performances set the stage for his entry into the national setup, where he became a key contributor to India’s success. The all-rounder provided valuable contributions with both bat and ball as India won the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Following his age-group success, Nishant transitioned smoothly into senior domestic cricket for Haryana. He made his First-Class debut in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy and soon after debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

His ability to perform under pressure and his technical soundness led to his selection for representative sides, including the North Zone for the Duleep Trophy and the India A squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Nishant’s consistent domestic displays brought him to the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL), an experience he credits for his professional development, particularly due to the mentorship and insights he gained from icons like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking with the Outlook India, Nishant opened up on his time at Gujarat Titans, interactions with Ashish Nehra and support staff, his preparations and learnings from Subhman Gill.

Environment Inside Gujarat Titans Dressing Room

Reacting on the environment inside the GT dressing room, coming out of multiple wins, Nishant pointed that things are pretty relaxed.

'The environment is quite good. Everyone is relaxed. There is no pressure in the dressing room'.

Learnings At Gujarat Titans

Nishant was candid in thanking head coach Ashish Nehra for his learnings so far inside the GT camp.

"Ashish Nehra gives advise after every ball on what can be done better on the next. Points out the mistakes. These things help a lot in cricket. There is also the mindset thing. In which situation what should be done or not."

Interactions With Support Staff At GT

Nishant pointed out the contributions of bowling coach Ashish Kapoor for his improvements inside the GT camp.

"The interactions has been good with everyone. From my first season in GT, I received a lot of help from Ashish Kapoor, our bowling coach. He tells me what he feels during the nets. I also discuss with him on things I am feeling better. Interactions are good".

Influence Of Shubman Gill And His Captaincy

Nishant opened up on receiving batting advise from Shubman Gill and the conversations with him as a leader.

"Batting has been a big learning from Shubman Gill. As a captain, I myself have captained my U-23 state side, so I learn a lot of things from him on the field in terms of what moves he is making on the field, how he is handling pressure. His calmness in batting, his cricketing shots. T20s are not a game of fours and sixes only. I try to learn from his class in batting".

Adjusting To The Difficulties Of Middle-Order Role

Nishant admitted that a middle-order batter has to be ready for every situation.

"I practice in both ways in the nets, based on situations. If hitting is required, then I do the hitting session separately. Otherwise, I bat based on situations. Mindset has a bigger role during situational practice".

Developing Defensive Skills For Power-Hitters

When quizzed on how he is adjusting his preparations for the changing conditions and emerging power hitters, Nishant hinted at the need of practice for both side his bowling skils.

"I practice by bowling to different batters of our team. When i practice my defensive skills, I bowl against the likes of Jason Holder and Shahrukh Khan. When I am bowling against Shubman Gill or Sai Sudharsan, I adjust my preparations to more conventional," he said.

Reaction To Modern Day Matchups

Nishant was dismissive when asked if he thinks about facing negative matchups.

"Not at all (If he considers matchups seriously). If the other team has 5-6 left handers, what you are going to do? You will have no options. We have quite a lot of left handers. I bowl at them during practice. It becomes easier to bowl at left handers during the match if you prepare that way."

On Difficulty Of Switching Between Formats

Nishant, a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket, revealed his mindset while switching between formats.

"I have never thought about in that way (difficulty of switching formats). My body and mind has become used to it as I have been switching between formats since my childhood. So I know how to prepare myself for each format".

Experience Of Sharing Dressing Room With MS Dhoni And Meeting Virat Kohli

Nishant pointed out that they key similarity of learnings from the great is the simplicity.

"They teach very simple things. It apparently feels overwhelming looking at them from a distance. But what they teach is you is following the routines and building consistency over time".

Importance Of Fielding And Fitness In Cricket

Nishant admitted the important of fitness in terms of surviving as a performing cricketer across formats.

"Fitness is very important. Specially if you are playing all three formats. You can still manage one format. Even I feel that T20 requires the most fitness because it is a very fast format".

On His Long Wait For IPL Debut

When asked about his source of motivation as he waits for IPL debut, Nishant was honest.

"I can only do what is in my hand. Hard work is in my hands. I need to give my best in every situation. Be it practice or anything else. Let's see".

Known for his calm demeanor and ability to learn from senior players—including his current captain, Shubman Gill—Nishant continues to work toward cementing his place as a reliable and dynamic all-rounder at the highest level of T20 cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s 4-Fer Wrecks Punjab, Two In Two Rocks Lower Order

  2. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Basit Dismisses Sadaqat | HHK 30/1 (3)

  3. Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

  4. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

  5. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Several Dead, Many Injured In Early Morning Fire in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi

  4. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

  5. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

  2. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  3. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign