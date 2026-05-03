Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

Summary of this article
Nishant Sindhu made his IPL debut on May 3, 2026
Gujarat Titans featured him in their playing XI against Punjab Kings
Nishant opened up on his journey in IPL in an exclusive interview with Outlook India
Left-arm spin all-rounder Nishant Sindhu was handed his IPL debut cap when Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2026 match 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 03, Sunday.
The wait for a debut was long for Nishant. He was part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning side in 2022. The following year, at the IPL 2023 auction, Chennai Super Kings picked him and stayed with the five-time champions for two seasons. In 2025, moved to Gujarat Titans, courtesy a INR 30 lakh deal at the mega auction.
After a wait of 4 years on the sidelines, working hard on his preparations, Nishant finally got the opportunity to prove himself on the field.
Nishant Sindhu's Journey As A Cricketer
Born on April 9, 2004, his path into the sport was influenced by a supportive, athletic family background. As the son of a former state-level boxer, Nishant grew up in an environment that valued discipline and physical prowess.
His inspiration to pursue cricket professionally was ignited by India’s historic 2011 World Cup victory, and he was particularly drawn to the leadership of MS Dhoni.
To formalize his training, he joined the Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy, where he began honing the skills that would define his future role as a composed left-handed batter and a crafty slow left-arm orthodox bowler.
Nishant’s rise through age-group cricket was marked by consistent, high-impact performances that highlighted his versatility. Early success came in the 2017 Shruv Pandove Tournament, where he showcased his potential as a genuine all-rounder by accumulating 290 runs and taking 24 wickets.
He further solidified his reputation in the 2018–19 U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. During this campaign, he amassed an impressive 572 runs and picked up 23 wickets, playing a pivotal role in leading the Haryana team to the championship title.
These performances set the stage for his entry into the national setup, where he became a key contributor to India’s success. The all-rounder provided valuable contributions with both bat and ball as India won the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.
Following his age-group success, Nishant transitioned smoothly into senior domestic cricket for Haryana. He made his First-Class debut in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy and soon after debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
His ability to perform under pressure and his technical soundness led to his selection for representative sides, including the North Zone for the Duleep Trophy and the India A squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
Nishant’s consistent domestic displays brought him to the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL), an experience he credits for his professional development, particularly due to the mentorship and insights he gained from icons like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
Speaking with the Outlook India, Nishant opened up on his time at Gujarat Titans, interactions with Ashish Nehra and support staff, his preparations and learnings from Subhman Gill.
Environment Inside Gujarat Titans Dressing Room
Reacting on the environment inside the GT dressing room, coming out of multiple wins, Nishant pointed that things are pretty relaxed.
'The environment is quite good. Everyone is relaxed. There is no pressure in the dressing room'.
Learnings At Gujarat Titans
Nishant was candid in thanking head coach Ashish Nehra for his learnings so far inside the GT camp.
"Ashish Nehra gives advise after every ball on what can be done better on the next. Points out the mistakes. These things help a lot in cricket. There is also the mindset thing. In which situation what should be done or not."
Interactions With Support Staff At GT
Nishant pointed out the contributions of bowling coach Ashish Kapoor for his improvements inside the GT camp.
"The interactions has been good with everyone. From my first season in GT, I received a lot of help from Ashish Kapoor, our bowling coach. He tells me what he feels during the nets. I also discuss with him on things I am feeling better. Interactions are good".
Influence Of Shubman Gill And His Captaincy
Nishant opened up on receiving batting advise from Shubman Gill and the conversations with him as a leader.
"Batting has been a big learning from Shubman Gill. As a captain, I myself have captained my U-23 state side, so I learn a lot of things from him on the field in terms of what moves he is making on the field, how he is handling pressure. His calmness in batting, his cricketing shots. T20s are not a game of fours and sixes only. I try to learn from his class in batting".
Adjusting To The Difficulties Of Middle-Order Role
Nishant admitted that a middle-order batter has to be ready for every situation.
"I practice in both ways in the nets, based on situations. If hitting is required, then I do the hitting session separately. Otherwise, I bat based on situations. Mindset has a bigger role during situational practice".
Developing Defensive Skills For Power-Hitters
When quizzed on how he is adjusting his preparations for the changing conditions and emerging power hitters, Nishant hinted at the need of practice for both side his bowling skils.
"I practice by bowling to different batters of our team. When i practice my defensive skills, I bowl against the likes of Jason Holder and Shahrukh Khan. When I am bowling against Shubman Gill or Sai Sudharsan, I adjust my preparations to more conventional," he said.
Reaction To Modern Day Matchups
Nishant was dismissive when asked if he thinks about facing negative matchups.
"Not at all (If he considers matchups seriously). If the other team has 5-6 left handers, what you are going to do? You will have no options. We have quite a lot of left handers. I bowl at them during practice. It becomes easier to bowl at left handers during the match if you prepare that way."
On Difficulty Of Switching Between Formats
Nishant, a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket, revealed his mindset while switching between formats.
"I have never thought about in that way (difficulty of switching formats). My body and mind has become used to it as I have been switching between formats since my childhood. So I know how to prepare myself for each format".
Experience Of Sharing Dressing Room With MS Dhoni And Meeting Virat Kohli
Nishant pointed out that they key similarity of learnings from the great is the simplicity.
"They teach very simple things. It apparently feels overwhelming looking at them from a distance. But what they teach is you is following the routines and building consistency over time".
Importance Of Fielding And Fitness In Cricket
Nishant admitted the important of fitness in terms of surviving as a performing cricketer across formats.
"Fitness is very important. Specially if you are playing all three formats. You can still manage one format. Even I feel that T20 requires the most fitness because it is a very fast format".
On His Long Wait For IPL Debut
When asked about his source of motivation as he waits for IPL debut, Nishant was honest.
"I can only do what is in my hand. Hard work is in my hands. I need to give my best in every situation. Be it practice or anything else. Let's see".
Known for his calm demeanor and ability to learn from senior players—including his current captain, Shubman Gill—Nishant continues to work toward cementing his place as a reliable and dynamic all-rounder at the highest level of T20 cricket.