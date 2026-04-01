Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

Jannik Sinner, who will next face either Barcelona champion Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, is trying to become the first player to win five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments

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Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during his match against Rafael Jodar of Spain during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid. Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner beats Rafael Jodar 6-2, 7-6 (0) in Madrid Open quarter-finals

  • World number one writes “what a player” on camera lens after victory, in praise of Jodar

  • Italian brings up 21st straight win

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner proved too much for Rafael Jodar, the latest tennis sensation from Spain.

Jodar's run was halted by a 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Jodar has been quickly rising up the rankings and had impressed in Madrid with victories against better-ranked opponents.

“What a player,” Sinner wrote on the lens of the on-court camera after the match at the Caja Magica center court.

Sinner had praised the Spaniard a few other times before, and was courtside to see Jodar defeat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the round of 64.

The 42nd-ranked Jodar was playing in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. He had already become just the third Spaniard — after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — to earn a main-draw win in Madrid before turning 20.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jodar earlier this month won in Marrakech for his first ATP Tour title, then reached the semifinals in Barcelona. He was outside the top 600 in the rankings just a year ago and entered the top 100 in March.

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It was the 21st straight win for Sinner, who saved all seven break points he faced. He will be playing in the Madrid semifinals for the first time. The Italian has completed the set of semifinal appearances across all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

Sinner, who will next face either Barcelona champion Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, is trying to become the first player to win five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments.

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