Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

Jannik Sinner cemented his dominance at the 2026 Madrid Open, crushing Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in the final to claim his maiden title at the Caja Magica. This commanding victory secured Sinner his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title—a historic achievement in the men’s game—and extended his remarkable winning streak to 23 matches. The world No. 1 was virtually untouchable throughout the contest, dismantling Zverev’s defense in under an hour without facing a single break point. By converting all four of his own break opportunities, Sinner showcased the tactical precision and composure that have defined his sensational start to the 2026 season. With this win, the Italian star now shifts his focus to Rome, aiming to complete a historic sweep of all nine Masters 1000 events.

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Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final-
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses for photographers after winning the men's singles tennis final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open 2026 final highlights
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, is flanked by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after winning the men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Sinner Zverev Madrid 2026 final
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the trophy after winning the men's singles tennis final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Jannik Sinner wins Madrid Open 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, pours sparkling wine over the head of Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the end of the men's singles tennis final match against at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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ATP World No. 1 Sinner 2026
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, greets Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after winning the men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Alexander Zverev Madrid Open record
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Sinner 2026 Clay Court Form
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Mutua Madrid Open 2026 final
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final Stats
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Zverev 8th loss to Sinner
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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