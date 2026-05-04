Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital
Jannik Sinner cemented his dominance at the 2026 Madrid Open, crushing Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in the final to claim his maiden title at the Caja Magica. This commanding victory secured Sinner his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title—a historic achievement in the men’s game—and extended his remarkable winning streak to 23 matches. The world No. 1 was virtually untouchable throughout the contest, dismantling Zverev’s defense in under an hour without facing a single break point. By converting all four of his own break opportunities, Sinner showcased the tactical precision and composure that have defined his sensational start to the 2026 season. With this win, the Italian star now shifts his focus to Rome, aiming to complete a historic sweep of all nine Masters 1000 events.
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