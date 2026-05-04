TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

Vijay seems to have consolidated a protest vote while simultaneously attracting sections that were previously aligned with both Dravidian majors

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
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Indian Politics All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor
Indian Politics All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari. 
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Early trends indicate TVK is reportedly leading in around 100 seats, a striking debut performance. In comparison, the NDA is ahead in about 54 seats, while the ruling DMK is leading in only around 30

  • Amid these early signals, Vijay has asked party leaders to assemble at the headquarters to map out the next phase\

  • Early trends also offer a measure of reprieve to the AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), floated by Vijay in 2024, appears to be scripting a breakthrough reminiscent of what M. G. Ramachandran achieved five decades ago—challenging an entrenched political order through mass appeal and outsider momentum.

In a contest where most exit polls had projected a return of the DMK , trends instead point towards a significant setback for the incumbent. The key variable, according to initial estimates, is the scale of disruption triggered by TVK—cutting across traditional vote bases and unsettling established party arithmetic rather than merely adding a third layer to it.

Amid these early signals, Vijay has asked party leaders to assemble at the headquarters to map out the next phase

C. Joseph Vijay has widened his lead in Round 2 from Tiruchi East, now ahead by 3,299 votes over his DMK rival Inigo Irudhayaraj. Contesting from two constituencies, Vijay’s early performance underscores the momentum behind Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

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Statewide trends further reinforce this surge: TVK is reportedly leading in around 100 seats, a striking debut performance. In comparison, the NDA is ahead in about 54 seats, while the ruling DMK is leading in only around 30—pointing to a dramatic reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape if these trends hold.

This disruption is not just numerical but structural. TVK seems to have consolidated a protest vote while simultaneously attracting sections that were previously aligned with both Dravidian majors, thereby blurring long-standing political loyalties. If sustained, this could indicate the emergence of a post-duopoly phase in Tamil Nadu politics rather than a one-off electoral aberration.

The emergence of TVK could signal the end of the Dravidian duopoly in Tamil Nadu politics. - Suresh Pandey 
Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

What makes TVK’s rise analytically significant is its timing. The DMK, despite incumbency advantages, faces the usual fatigue associated with governance, while the AIADMK continues to grapple with leadership fragmentation after the demise of J. Jayalalithaa.

The stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths, briefly threatened to derail Vijay's momentum by raising questions about organisational capacity and crowd management—critical markers for any emerging political force. However, the party’s ability to recover from that crisis indicates two things: first, the resilience of Vijay’s personal appeal; and second, the depth of anti-establishment sentiment that may outweigh episodic setbacks.

Early trends also offer a measure of reprieve to the AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Despite internal turbulence and the exit of senior figures like O. Panneerselvam, the party appears to be holding on to the second position in the early rounds of counting—suggesting that its core vote base remains resilient even amid a rapidly shifting political landscape.

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