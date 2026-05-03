K.K. Shailaja: From Poster Face To Party Margins

Yet, the party’s handling of her trajectory has invited comparisons with its treatment of Gowri, who, despite being projected as a chief ministerial candidate once, was ultimately denied the top post. Observers see echoes of that moment in more recent decisions concerning Shailaja. In the latest assembly election, instead of being fielded from a relatively safe constituency, she was nominated to contest against the KPCC President in a sitting UDF stronghold. The move has been read in political circles as a sign of the party leadership’s cautious approach to her growing individual prominence.