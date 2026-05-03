K.K. Shailaja: From Poster Face To Party Margins

Shailaja is a former MLA from Mattanur, Kerala. She is contesting from Peravur constituency in this election

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
K.K. Shailaja Former MLA, Mattanur, Kerala
K.K. Shailaja, Former MLA, Mattanur, Kerala 2026 Election Constituency: Peravur, Kerala, Communist Party of India (Marxist) File Photo
info_icon

In 2022, K.K. Shailaja, a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India(Marxist), received a communication from the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation informing her that she had been selected for the prestigious award. The recognition was for her work as Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Nipah outbreak.

After deliberation, the CPI(M) concluded that Ramon Magsaysay was a staunch anti-communist and that accepting an award in his name would not be politically appropriate for a Marxist leader. Respecting the party’s position, she declined the award.

As a disciplined Marxist, Shailaja did not publicly question the double standards of the party. When the CPI(M)-led government in West Bengal, under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee resorted to police firing on protesting farmers during the land acquisition drive in Nandigram. The land was intended for projects involving the Indonesia-based Salim Group, a conglomerate linked in public discourse to the violent anti-communist purges in that country.

Young Muslim women perceive IUML candidate Fathima Thahiliya as a symbol of hope. - Fathima Thahiliya/ Facebook
Assembly Elections 2026: How Fathima Thahiliya Became The Face Of Women Leaders In The Muslim League

BY Priyanka Tupe

The decision of the party was attributed, in political circles, to growing unease among sections of the top leadership towards K.K. Shailaja’s rising profile. This attitude of the party leadership has on many accounts continued since then. She was not included in the cabinet when Pinarayi Vijayan returned to power. The decision triggered political murmurs that the party’s leadership was uncomfortable with her being projected as a potential chief ministerial face.

One of the senior-most women leaders of CPI(M), Shailaja comes from a modest background. Her political journey followed an organic path through the party’s mass organisations, beginning with the SFI and DYFI. A science teacher, she quit her job after becoming an MLA in 1996.

Related Content
UAE have won the toss and elected to field first in match 97 of CWC League 2 2026. - X/Cricket Nepal
Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
CPI(M) Slams BJP-Led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Over ‘Unprecedented’ Waste Crisis - Representative Image
CPI(M) Slams BJP-Led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Over ‘Unprecedented’ Waste Crisis
Representative image - null
Kerala: Midnight Attack in Payyannur After Polls Deepens Political Tensions
CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi in Ramlila maidan - Tribhuvan Tiwari
CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi, Targets Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
Related Content
Deepika Pandey Singh, Minister of Rural Development, Rural Works & Panchayati Raj, Jharkhand; MLA, Mahagama, INC - Representative Image
Jharkhand’s “Record” Women Candidates Mask Stark Gap; Deepika Pandey Singh’s Rise Stands Out

BY Md Asghar Khan

Shailaja has emerged as the most prominent woman face of the CPI(M) after the legendary K.R. Gowri, particularly after she became a minister in the first government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Yet, the party’s handling of her trajectory has invited comparisons with its treatment of Gowri, who, despite being projected as a chief ministerial candidate once, was ultimately denied the top post. Observers see echoes of that moment in more recent decisions concerning Shailaja. In the latest assembly election, instead of being fielded from a relatively safe constituency, she was nominated to contest against the KPCC President in a sitting UDF stronghold. The move has been read in political circles as a sign of the party leadership’s cautious approach to her growing individual prominence.

Women across Kerala took to the streets to express their appreciation of the comprehensive welfare measures announced by the Chief Minister  - x.com/cpimspeak
Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Whether K.K. Shailaja will go on to become the first woman Chief Minister of Kerala remains an open question. Shailaja herself is likely to dismiss such speculation as inconsequential. Yet, for a state that has never had a woman Chief Minister—despite having a higher number of women than men—the question carries considerable weight. It reflects not just the prospects of an individual leader, but the larger issue of women’s representation in Kerala’s political landscape.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook : Villages of Lalgarh, Binpur constituency of Jhargram district, once epicentre of the Maoist rebellions in Bengal, came together to cast their votes in the first phase of elections, beating heat alerts and a lingering aftertaste of violence.
Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal
Suresh Pandey  : The emergence of TVK could signal the end of the Dravidian duopoly in Tamil Nadu politics.
Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee : Guns and Forces: Voters line up to cast their vote in the second phase of the West Bengal election amid heavy security
Maach, Muri, Manush: Theatrics Of Bengal Election
File Photo : Mehbooba remains one of only two women from Jammu and Kashmir to have been elected to the Lok Sabha twice.
Mehbooba Mufti: Power, Protest and the Cost of Coalition
NVIDIA founder and CEO, Jensen Huang
Nvidia Gets Bigger Than India’s Stock Market—What Are We Missing?

This article is part of the magazine issue dated May 11, 2026, called 'Khela Hobe? ' about Assembly Elections 2026 and how West Bengal may prove to be the toughest battleground for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs South Korea Live Score, Uber Cup Final: Mighty Dragons Face KOR

  4. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  5. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  2. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  3. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  4. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

  5. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  2. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign