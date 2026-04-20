Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

The entry of TVK has, however, altered the arithmetic. Its candidate, C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar, is framing the contest as both anti-incumbency against the AIADMK and a rejection of polarisation politics, directly targeting the BJP while also criticising the DMK’s handling of the issue. “ The people will prove that this is no more a AIADMK bastion” he tells. “The AIADMK has lost all its significance, it has allied with the BJP, the party, which tried polarisation in this constituency. The DMK has not dealt with responsibly. Tamil Nadu does not want an Ayodhya here. People will vote against hate” he said.