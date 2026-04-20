Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

Summary of this article
The constituency is widely considered an AIADMK bastion
TVK’s entry has added layers to the contest in the temple town constituency
Voters across Thirupparankundram appear less concerned about communal issues and more focused on development priorities
Madurai, and indeed much of Tamil Nadu, is witnessing a quiet, almost understated election campaign this time. There are no towering billboards or relentless loudspeaker announcements asking for votes. Even in Madurai East, where actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting, the usual spectacle of oversized posters and extravagant displays is largely absent.
In the city’s outskirts lies Thirupparankundram, a constituency that has drawn sustained attention over the past several months. It has been projected by some Hindutva groups as the “South’s Ayodhya,” following attempts to alter a long-standing local religious practice—sparking legal battles and political contestation between these groups and the state government. The temple at the foothills of Thirupparankundram—the Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple—is revered as one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, drawing devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Its religious significance makes the hill not just a place of worship, but a shared cultural landmark layered with multiple traditions.
This quite contrasts sharply with Madurai’s layered historical identity. The city has long been a symbol of cultural syncretism and religious coexistence. Landmarks such as the Meenakshi Amman Temple, the St. Mary’s Cathedral, and the Kazimar Periya Pallivasal stand in close proximity, embodying centuries of pluralism.
In that sense, the restrained campaign style and the muted local response in places like Thirupparankundram suggest that, despite attempts to foreground polarising narratives, everyday coexistence continues to define the rhythm of life here.
People used to donate to Hindu festivals and also take part in celebrations of other religious communities,” said Nassar, a consumer goods representative in the city, underscoring the long-standing culture of shared participation.
The recent controversy, however, has disrupted this easy coexistence. It began when some Hindu groups asserted ownership over the hill in Thirupparankundram, where the 13th-century shrine, Thirupparankundram Dargah, is located. These groups demanded that the Karthigai Deepam be lit closer to the dargah, instead of following the established custom of lighting it near the Ganesha Temple Thirupparankundram Hill, situated midway up the hill during the Deepavali season.
What was earlier a locally observed and largely uncontested practice has now become a point of political and legal contention, even as many residents insist that everyday harmony on the ground remains intact.
The major political actors are striking a careful balance when addressing the controversy in Thirupparankundram, a constituency under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency that is now witnessing a tightly contested three-way fight. Historically aligned with Tamil Nadu’s pattern of electoral alternation, the seat stood out in 2021 when it elected V. V. Rajan Chellappa of the AIADMK by a margin of over 29,000 votes, even as the DMK swept to power statewide.
Chellappa’s current pitch is telling. By foregrounding development and downplaying the temple-dargah dispute, he appears to be reading the electorate as more responsive to governance narratives than identity mobilisation. His assertion that there is “no communal issue” suggests an attempt to insulate his campaign from a controversy that, while high-profile, may not translate into votes on the ground.
The entry of TVK has, however, altered the arithmetic. Its candidate, C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar, is framing the contest as both anti-incumbency against the AIADMK and a rejection of polarisation politics, directly targeting the BJP while also criticising the DMK’s handling of the issue. “ The people will prove that this is no more a AIADMK bastion” he tells. “The AIADMK has lost all its significance, it has allied with the BJP, the party, which tried polarisation in this constituency. The DMK has not dealt with responsibly. Tamil Nadu does not want an Ayodhya here. People will vote against hate” he said.
This positioning indicates TVK’s attempt to occupy a political middle ground—seeking to consolidate voters uncomfortable with both Hindutva mobilisation and perceived administrative lapses.
Yet, the most striking aspect is the apparent disconnect between political rhetoric and voter sentiment. Despite the Thirupparankundram issue drawing national attention, local accounts—from small traders to residents—suggest that everyday inter-community interactions remain largely unaffected. This points to a familiar pattern in Tamil Nadu politics: while identity-based issues can shape campaign narratives, electoral behaviour often hinges more on local factors such as welfare delivery, candidate credibility, and party networks.
In that sense, the subdued campaign and the measured responses from candidates reflect an underlying recognition—overt polarisation may generate headlines, but it does not necessarily guarantee electoral dividends in a constituency where lived pluralism still holds ground.
But beyond this, the election is more important for the AIADMK than for anyone else. Thirupurankundram. A setback for the AIADMK can result from either minority consolidation against it after the temple controversy or a breach in its vote bank by the TVK. “ The AIADMK will pay the price for aligning with the BJP” DMK candidate Kiruthiga Thangapandi says. But she asserts that the TVK is not going to make any significant inroads into the constituency.
As the poll day approaches, the stakes are high for all the three contenders. The AIADMK wants to preserve its bastion to prove that its alliance with the BJP has not alienated the minorities in this important constituency. For the DMK which is riding on the development and social justice agenda, conquering this area makes all more important, and the for the TVK, by fielding their senior leader, nothing short of victory is desired.