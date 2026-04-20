Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

Thirupparankundram in Madurai became the centre of national attention when some groups attempted to whip up communal polarisation.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Published at:
Tamil Nadu
ADMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026. on April 15, 2026 Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The constituency is widely considered an AIADMK bastion

  • TVK’s entry has added layers to the contest in the temple town constituency

  • Voters across Thirupparankundram appear less concerned about communal issues and more focused on development priorities

Madurai, and indeed much of Tamil Nadu, is witnessing a quiet, almost understated election campaign this time. There are no towering billboards or relentless loudspeaker announcements asking for votes. Even in Madurai East, where actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting, the usual spectacle of oversized posters and extravagant displays is largely absent.

In the city’s outskirts lies Thirupparankundram, a constituency that has drawn sustained attention over the past several months. It has been projected by some Hindutva groups as the “South’s Ayodhya,” following attempts to alter a long-standing local religious practice—sparking legal battles and political contestation between these groups and the state government. The temple at the foothills of Thirupparankundram—the Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple—is revered as one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, drawing devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Its religious significance makes the hill not just a place of worship, but a shared cultural landmark layered with multiple traditions.

This quite contrasts sharply with Madurai’s layered historical identity. The city has long been a symbol of cultural syncretism and religious coexistence. Landmarks such as the Meenakshi Amman Temple, the St. Mary’s Cathedral, and the Kazimar Periya Pallivasal stand in close proximity, embodying centuries of pluralism.

In that sense, the restrained campaign style and the muted local response in places like Thirupparankundram suggest that, despite attempts to foreground polarising narratives, everyday coexistence continues to define the rhythm of life here.

People used to donate to Hindu festivals and also take part in celebrations of other religious communities,” said Nassar, a consumer goods representative in the city, underscoring the long-standing culture of shared participation.

Related Content
From Fandom To Franchise: Vijay Tests Political Pull In Tamil Nadu Polls - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
From Fandom To Franchise: Vijay Tests Political Pull In Tamil Nadu Polls
Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, is contesting from the Madurai Central constituency for the third consecutive time. - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch
Photo Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election Chennai, Mar 11 (ANI): DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko during a meeting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election, in Chennai on Wednesday. - Imgao/ ANI News
Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Tamil Pride Narrative, AIADMK’s Existential Test, And The Vijay Variable 
Related Content

The recent controversy, however, has disrupted this easy coexistence. It began when some Hindu groups asserted ownership over the hill in Thirupparankundram, where the 13th-century shrine, Thirupparankundram Dargah, is located. These groups demanded that the Karthigai Deepam be lit closer to the dargah, instead of following the established custom of lighting it near the Ganesha Temple Thirupparankundram Hill, situated midway up the hill during the Deepavali season.

Tamil Nadu
People gather outside the DMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026. on April 15, 2026 Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
info_icon

What was earlier a locally observed and largely uncontested practice has now become a point of political and legal contention, even as many residents insist that everyday harmony on the ground remains intact.

The major political actors are striking a careful balance when addressing the controversy in Thirupparankundram, a constituency under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency that is now witnessing a tightly contested three-way fight. Historically aligned with Tamil Nadu’s pattern of electoral alternation, the seat stood out in 2021 when it elected V. V. Rajan Chellappa of the AIADMK by a margin of over 29,000 votes, even as the DMK  swept to power statewide.

Chellappa’s current pitch is telling. By foregrounding development and downplaying the temple-dargah dispute, he appears to be reading the electorate as more responsive to governance narratives than identity mobilisation. His assertion that there is “no communal issue” suggests an attempt to insulate his campaign from a controversy that, while high-profile, may not translate into votes on the ground.

The entry of TVK has, however, altered the arithmetic. Its candidate, C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar, is framing the contest as both anti-incumbency against the AIADMK and a rejection of polarisation politics, directly targeting the BJP while also criticising the DMK’s handling of the issue. “ The people will prove that this is no more a AIADMK bastion” he tells. “The AIADMK has lost all its significance, it has allied with the BJP, the party, which tried polarisation in this constituency. The DMK has not dealt with responsibly. Tamil Nadu does not want an Ayodhya here. People will vote against hate” he said.

This positioning indicates TVK’s attempt to occupy a political middle ground—seeking to consolidate voters uncomfortable with both Hindutva mobilisation and perceived administrative lapses.

Yet, the most striking aspect is the apparent disconnect between political rhetoric and voter sentiment. Despite the Thirupparankundram issue drawing national attention, local accounts—from small traders to residents—suggest that everyday inter-community interactions remain largely unaffected. This points to a familiar pattern in Tamil Nadu politics: while identity-based issues can shape campaign narratives, electoral behaviour often hinges more on local factors such as welfare delivery, candidate credibility, and party networks.

Nirmal Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
Nirmal Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) actively Election campaigning at Thiruparankundram, Madurai connecting with locals and sharing his vision for the community. Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
info_icon

In that sense, the subdued campaign and the measured responses from candidates reflect an underlying recognition—overt polarisation may generate headlines, but it does not necessarily guarantee electoral dividends in a constituency where lived pluralism still holds ground.

But beyond this, the election is more important for the AIADMK than for anyone else. Thirupurankundram. A setback for the AIADMK can result from either minority consolidation against it after the temple controversy or a breach in its vote bank by the TVK. “ The AIADMK will pay the price for aligning with the BJP” DMK candidate Kiruthiga Thangapandi says. But she asserts that the TVK is not going to make any significant inroads into the constituency.

As the poll day approaches, the stakes are high for all the three contenders. The AIADMK wants to preserve its bastion to prove that its alliance with the BJP has not alienated the minorities in this important constituency. For the DMK which is riding on the development and social justice agenda, conquering this area makes all more important, and the for the TVK, by fielding their senior leader, nothing short of victory is desired.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto Steady Innings After Early Setbacks; BAN 66/2

  3. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  4. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Chloe Tryon, SA-W Batters Star In Eight-Wicket Win Over IND-W

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  4. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  5. Bridge To Nowhere: Unending Agony Of Palestinians In Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto Steady Innings After Early Setbacks; BAN 66/2

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory