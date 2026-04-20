From Congress Dominance to Dravidian Rise: Recalling Tamil Nadu’s Political Transformation

The final twist came with a shooting incident involving MGR. Another actor shot him in a fit of madness on January 12, 1967, just a day before the Test match against the famous West Indies team led by Garfield Sobers was to begin. Any mishap would have meant the cancellation of the match, and we were desperate to watch Sobers in action. Fortunately, fate was kind. The match ended in a memorable draw, with Sobers scoring a near-century in the first innings and holding off the Indian spinners in the second. MGR survived, and soon all of Tamil Nadu was looking at posters of him with a bandage around his neck, appealing to voters not to forget the DMK alliance.