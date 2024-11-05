United States

Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary

From a Google executive to the cleaning staff, a quick survey of political choices is very revelatory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shake hands ahead of the presidential debate in Philadelphia
A Close Contest: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shake hands ahead of the presidential debate in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

This story was published as part of Outlook's 11 November, 2024 magazine issue titled 'Whitewash'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

The Lady from Google

Tokyo’s Haneda international airport is not exactly bustling but quietly active. On a clear day, one can see the majestic Mount Fuji from observation points in the airport but today is dismally cloudy. I get quickly tired of snaking through shops. The lounge is the other option. It is uncomfortable and its penne, the lone dish available for vegetarians, terrible. The food in the flight, on the other hand, is surprisingly good. The person who is sitting across me is an Indian working with Google. She tells me that sanity is slowly returning to her company, but she is not very much sure about the political sanity. “I of course support Kamala Harris, but I sincerely hope her IQ will get unfrozen in the days to come.” “Trump,” she says, “is a monster of terrifying proportions. His victory will mark the beginning of the end of US democracy.” “Kamala’s victory may mark the beginning of the end of the world,” I interject rather provocatively. “Trump is bad, but he is not a war monger. The neocons who control the Democratic Party are. The party’s victory may plunge the world into a Third World War.” She says, “Kamala is not Biden, but yes, the armament industry wants war and these guys are in its pocket.”

The Hispanic Helpers

The helpers who visit our house are all Hispanics. The leader is from Honduras. Two others are from Guatemala. The fourth person is from El Salvador. Only the leader speaks English. They get about $20 (about 1,700 rupees) per hour. It is hard to live in California with this income, as they have to buy the cleaning material themselves. “Who will you vote for?” I ask the leader. “We don’t vote here,” she says. “If you had?” “I would vote for Trump.” She quickly consults her teammates and tells me that they too would vote for him, if they had votes. “The reason is simple. In his case, what we see is what we get. The lady is deep and devious.” I realise that the opinion polls that say that Trump has the support of about 40 per cent of Latinos are not far wrong. “She is a daughter of immigrants. How can she be against immigrants?” I counter. “Indians are very intelligent. She will do what the non-Hispanic Whites want her to do. That will help the Indians.” “Will she be that subservient? She clearly identifies herself as a woman, a Black American and a South Asian American.” She repeats, “Indians are intelligent.”

A Quiet Election

The commotion we associate with elections is missing here. I see a few placards stuck in the ground announcing “Tara Sreekrishnan for State Assembly”, but not a single poster or a placard for either Harris or Trump. I run into a Sikh gentleman in the Indian cash and carry shop. “Who will you vote for?” He smiles and says, “My vote is always for the Lord above.” He walks off without waiting for my response. The young couple I meet next are stridently anti-Trump. “I will not be dead in a ditch with him,” says the woman, her forehead lined with fury. “He is the antithesis of civilisation.” I try the Hispanic response. “In his case, what you see is what you get.” “That is nonsense. He is Trump, the byword for chicanery.”

L: Former US President Donald Trump | R: Vice President Kamala Harris - | Photo: AP
US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Hindutva Gang

Hindutva friends are supremely confident. “Kamala is exactly like Rahul Gandhi. Clueless and mouthing unintelligible shibboleths. Trump is like our Modi. He knows what he is talking about. The US-India friendship will take a new turn under his leadership”. “What about his immigrant policies?” “He has no problem with the legal immigrants. He loves intelligent, law-abiding Indians. His problem is with the crime-suffused Hispanics and drug lords.”

The Stanford Set

My daughter-in-law has just returned from a party with her Stanford classmates and she says, “No Trump for any of us. We don’t like Kamala one bit, but not voting for her may well mean helping Trump to win.” I ask her, “Are there any real issues in this election?” “Well, reproductive freedom is one main issue.” “What about Israel’s war? What about Ukraine? What about China and its fracas with Taiwan? The World is facing a Third World War. Are these not the election issues?” “Not really,” she says.

Outlook Magazine cover Whitewash - null
'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

I suddenly realise that US citizens are the most inward-looking people in the world. It is their governments that scout around the world for opportunities that may demand American weapons. Neither Trump nor Harris is going to make any difference.

P.A. Krishnan is a writer in Tamil and English

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Tries Out AI Tool That Filters Social Media Abuse In Women's Cricket: Report
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Called Off Due To Rain
  4. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL: Alonso Calls The Reds As 'One Of Europe's Best' Ahead Of Anfield Return
  2. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Silva Grateful Cottagers' Dominance Was Rewarded With Late Win
  3. Sporting CP Vs Man City: Pep Guardiola Expecting Challenging Season For His Injury-Hit Side
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence
  5. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Harry Wilson's Late Brace Seals Comeback Win For The Cottagers Against The Bees
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
World News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  5. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs