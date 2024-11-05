Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary

The helpers who visit our house are all Hispanics. The leader is from Honduras. Two others are from Guatemala. The fourth person is from El Salvador. Only the leader speaks English. They get about $20 (about 1,700 rupees) per hour. It is hard to live in California with this income, as they have to buy the cleaning material themselves. “Who will you vote for?” I ask the leader. “We don’t vote here,” she says. “If you had?” “I would vote for Trump.” She quickly consults her teammates and tells me that they too would vote for him, if they had votes. “The reason is simple. In his case, what we see is what we get. The lady is deep and devious.” I realise that the opinion polls that say that Trump has the support of about 40 per cent of Latinos are not far wrong. “She is a daughter of immigrants. How can she be against immigrants?” I counter. “Indians are very intelligent. She will do what the non-Hispanic Whites want her to do. That will help the Indians.” “Will she be that subservient? She clearly identifies herself as a woman, a Black American and a South Asian American.” She repeats, “Indians are intelligent.”