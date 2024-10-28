While the US votes, preparations are underway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as the states head to the polls next month. In Jharkhand, themes of pride in people’s resilience and nostalgia for the struggle for statehood are central for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the upcoming election is a personal battle for Pawar and Thackeray, marking a crucial moment for their political careers as regional parties face the risk of marginalisation against a formidable BJP.