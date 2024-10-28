With the race for the White House nearing the finish line, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat. Outlook’s next issue ‘Whitewash’, covers the insanity and the inertia, the rhetoric and the reality and everything that is the US presidential election.
This time, reproductive rights has emerged as a key poll issue. Young women are raising their voices as access to abortion facilities has become limited in many states following the controversial Dobbs v Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.
Immigration is another key issue, with Kamala Harris, historically pro-immigrant like her party, now emphasising border security over immigrants' rights and contributions, reflecting a national shift against illegal immigration. As the Democratic presidential candidate, her stance on immigration increasingly resembles that of Trump.
Whoever wins will also shape the United States’ diplomatic relations with India: a Trump presidency would foster strong ties with Prime Minister Modi through a transactional foreign policy, while a Kamala Harris presidency would prioritise working together strategically, seeing India as the ideal counterweight to China.
While the US votes, preparations are underway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as the states head to the polls next month. In Jharkhand, themes of pride in people’s resilience and nostalgia for the struggle for statehood are central for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the upcoming election is a personal battle for Pawar and Thackeray, marking a crucial moment for their political careers as regional parties face the risk of marginalisation against a formidable BJP.