United States

Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?

All promises that America made to itself and to the world have been turned upside down, and no matter which president comes and rules from the White House there is much that will remain unchanged

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

This story was published as part of Outlook's 11 November, 2024 magazine issue titled 'Whitewash'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

“And how long will the American people stand for this treachery perpetrated by their elected president? How long will Americans remain asleep while their cherished Constitution is torn to shreds?”

Philip RothThe Plot Against America

How long will America build walls and make wars? How long before Americans realise that reproductive rights are, in fact, about the freedom of women and they must be free to make that choice?

It is almost sinister and now that we are thoroughly moored in this dystopian world where all promises that America made to itself and to the world have been turned upside down, it is no wonder that no matter which president comes and rules from the White House, it will be the whiteness that will reign. By whiteness, I mean many things.

I mean the monstrosity, actually.

We are in an age of moral bankruptcy where genocides are normalised. Palestinians continue to be killed. It has been more than a year of that war.

A man deemed liable for a sexual offence is a contender for the president’s office in America. Many cheer him as the one to “make America great again”, but a nation still debating abortion rights can’t claim greatness anytime soon.

Two years ago, the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case, striking down the constitutional right to abortion established 50 years ago in this landmark judgement.

Donald Trump had claimed credit for it since he appointed the three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn it.

The other contender is a woman of colour, Kamala Devi Harris, who has positioned herself as the candidate backing reproductive rights. Harris said that Trump would bring in a federal ban on abortion if he becomes President. And she promised to restore the Roe v. Wade verdict, vowing federal protection for abortion rights.

But both have defended Israel’s multi-front war in the Middle East and neither support the “two-state” solution for Israel and Palestine.

While they may differ on how the war should end, they have both been quiet on the issue of the creation of a Palestinian state. All this while thousands continue to suffer in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine.

From here, we view America as the great saviour of democracy, as a country where everyone can make it, if they have it in them.

I first went to America in 2005 to study journalism at Syracuse University. My first assignment, covering evictions in a Black neighbourhood, shattered my illusions about America. Later, as a reporter in Utica, I covered stories of refugees resettling and the Black community’s struggle against racism.

But racism continues unhinged. Mass shootings are frequent and immigrants still don’t feel at home in America. There are many more issues, like homelessness. It is heartbreaking to see so many people without access to healthcare in America.

In recent American election campaigns, one recurring message is that the country is being taken advantage of and that its diversity is turning into a weakness.

I see this messaging getting stronger in India, too. And everywhere else.

The boundaries of possibilities are wider now. There are wars within and without and nothing comes close to encompassing that vast possibility than the American elections in 2024, when we are yet again on the verge of a global war. We are there because of mass paranoia that seems to be strategic.

We live in an age of dilemmas. Trump or Harris. Who owns the whiteness of America?

Outlook Magazine cover Whitewash - null
'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Is it all a whitewash?

In the Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, Trump promised that this will be America’s golden age.

It was his homecoming.

Earlier, singer Beyoncé endorsed Harris at a Texas rally and said it was time for America to sing a new song. Harris chose the singer’s song Freedom for her campaign. The song was also the anthem for the 2020 George Floyd protests.

“Freedom

Where are you?

‘Cause I need freedom, too

I break chains all by myself

Won’t let my freedom rot in hell

‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves,” Beyoncé sang. 

How long will the Americans keep quitting on themselves? 

This issue of Outlook looks at the US elections and its impact on the world and us and everyone else.

As women, as humans.

(This appeared in print as 'Freedom Where Are You?' To read more stories from the Outlook issue 'Whitewash' dated 11 November, 2024, click here)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia Partner-Up To Run-Out Maddy Green; NZ-W - 108/5 (30 Overs)
  2. Tamil Podcast Titled 'Cricket Petta' To Make Its On-Air Debut
  3. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Women Bowl In Series Decider - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know
  5. Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour
Football News
  1. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
  2. 'Keep Working Hard' - Rodri Backs Compatriot Lamine Yamal For Future Ballon d'Or Glory
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024: Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Joins Footballers On The Red Carpet - In Pics
  4. Rodri Wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Why The Manchester City Maestro Scooped The Prize?
  5. Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024: Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Successive Year
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Doubles Dream Team Reaches The Grand Stage
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  2. BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC Joins Shiv Sena, Set To Contest Mumbadevi Seat
  3. Nagpur Police Identify Man Behind Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
  4. JK Army Encounter: All Three Militants Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents
  5. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 10 Critical
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  3. Naim Qassem Takes Over As Hezbollah Chief After Nasrallah's Death
  4. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  5. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Bab el-Mandeb Strait Off Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Scores Century As Proteas Dominate Proceedings In Chattogram
  6. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  7. Matthew Wade Retires: AUS Wicketkeeper-Batter Calls Time On His Playing Career
  8. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards