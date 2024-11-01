By forcing the hand of the US in terms of its uncritical and slavish backing, Israel has itself become the herald of diminishing US hegemony. Israel as a client state has effected quite the role reversal. The pathetic nature of US democracy is evident from the constricted political non-choice between the Democrat Harris and the Republican Trump, which cannot move the dial of US foreign policy that is so stubbornly stuck in its lodestar- like fixation with Israel. It is neither in Israel’s interest nor US interest for both countries to continue on the path they have been going down. In Israel’s case, this has been the massive military rampage, initially in Gaza and then in Lebanon. In the US’ case, its blind imprimatur on everything Israel does. The deathly embrace of this special relationship between Israel and the US is an outcome of the deliberately badly designed Abraham Accords. This was sold by the Trump administration as a US-backed deal to ‘normalise’ relations between Israel and Arab states like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco. Its deliberate design was taking the Palestine issue off the agenda. The aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks has put the Palestinian issue right back at the centre of the agenda.