The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections

During her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, she delivered what many consider the most consequential address of her career. Using fiery rhetoric, she accused former President Trump and the Republican Party of masterminding efforts to strip away women’s reproductive freedoms. “Simply put, they are out of their minds,” she declared, pledging to restore the protections that Roe once provided. Her campaign has been laser-focused on these issues, positioning herself as the champion of reproductive rights. Organisations like Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Committee to Protect Health Care and Reproductive Freedom for All have thrown their weight behind her. On her campaign website, she outlines her commitment: if elected president, she vows to support legislation that would restore Roe’s protections or veto any attempt to pass a national abortion ban. With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Harris emphasises a shared belief: women must have the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies, free from government interference.