Despite not being in power, Trump has been a significant part of the American consciousness over the past three years. He is constantly and consistently in the news—for falsifying business records to pay off an adult film star to derailing the transfer of power to Biden through the January 6 attack. In May this year, he became the first former president of the US to be convicted of a felony. He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels for an alleged sexual encounter. His sentencing has been delayed to the end of November to not interfere in the US election, but if Trump wins and is sentenced to jail time, the US might see the country run from a prison cell for the first time in history. One would read this line and wonder if they are reading about a third world country. But this is America, the beacon of democracy and capitalism. The “greatest country in the world”, according to Trump supporters.