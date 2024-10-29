US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions

He has also promised to “liberate” the economy from regulation and install Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the head of a new “efficiency commission” to run a “complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government”. Naturally, there’s outrage that Musk, who holds billions in federal contracts, may end up with a ridiculous amount of power to recommend sweeping cuts in federal agencies, while tweaking federal rules if Trump wins. It’s no secret that Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $277 billion, has given $75 million to the political action committee he formed to support Trump.