United States

Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024

Former president Trump and Vice President Harris are locked in a tight race to the White House. Ahead of the final polling on November 5, here is a look at the economic proposals put forth by the candidates.

donald trump kamala harris
L: Former US President Donald Trump | R: Vice President Kamala Harris | Photo: AP
info_icon

With early voting underway in the United States, the two presidential candidates - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - have revealed their economic plans for the next four years.

Former president Trump and Vice President Harris are locked in a tight race to the White House. Ahead of the final polling on November 5, here is a look at the economic proposals put forth by the candidates.

US Elections 2024 - Economic Approach

Donald Trump And 'Manufacturing Renaissance'

Former US President Donald Trump has pushed towards a "manufacturing renaissance" for the United States. As per Trump, if elected, he would focus on bringing more foreign companies to relocate and invest in the US.

By offering incentives such as low taxes and minimal regulatory hurdles, Trump vowed to bring in an exodus of business from allies such as Germany, South Korea and even rival China.

"We will take other countries' jobs," Trump announced in Georgia, adding "We’re going to take their factories.” He added that this move will not only help foreign companies settle in the US but also open up jobs for American workers.

Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting - | Photo: AP
US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, Trump warned that only those companies which plan to move to the US will be able to enjoy the incentives, those which do not relocate, will continue to face high tariffs.

The former president also promised US-based manufacturers tax breaks for research and development. Trump also added he will cut corporate tx down to 15 percent for companies who are making their goods and products in the US.

Kamala Harris And 'Taxing The Rich'

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she would focus on tax cuts, especially for the middle and lower class and focusing towards increasing the taxes for the rich.

Harris has proposed a minimum 25 percent tax on people with wealth over $100 million, including those with unrealised capital gains.

Along with this, those earning more than a million will face a raised long-term capital gains tax rate of 28% from 20%. The VP has also revealed she will continue Joe Biden's plans on not raising taxes of households where the yearly income is less than $400,000.

Harris has also announced the tax on business will be increased to 28 percent. This would be seen as a reversal of Trump's tax cut of 2017 which reduced taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The Vice President has also announced a child tax credit and stated she would make Biden's increase of $3600 credit rate, permanent. Harris has also pledged a one-time $6000 credit bonus to families with a newborn.

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls - | Photo: AP
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

When it comes to the housing crisis in the US, Harris has vowed to rely on tax incentives and increase the construction of affordable houses by three million units over the next four years.

The Democrat candidate has also announced tax credits for builders of homes for first-time buyers and affordable rental units.

In contrast to tax cuts for large corporations announced by Trump, Harris has announced cuts upto $50,000 for start-up costs of small businesses.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tanzania Vs Malawi, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: TAN Bat First Against MAL
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match
  3. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: SL Recover After Early Loss To Reach 102/1 At Lunch
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India May Go With Same Playing XI In Kanpur, Hints Abhishek Nayar
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  2. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
  3. Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener
  4. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
  5. EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Climate Crisis: Study Says One In Every Two El Nino Events Likely To Become Extreme by 2050 | What Does That Mean
  2. Delhi Hospital Projects Delayed, AAP-led Govt & LG Secretariate Playing Blame Game
  3. 43 Die, 3 Go Missing While Taking Holy Dip During ‘Jivitputrika’ Festival In 15 Bihar Districts
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  5. Making Sense Of Srinagar's Low Voter Turnout
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  2. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  4. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match