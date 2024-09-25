US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls

Ahead of the US Presidential Elections, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race to the White House. As per the recent polls, despite Harris taking the lead, Trump remains close.
As per the latest survey conducted by CNN, the two presidential candidates are locked in a close contest.
The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS reveals by Kamala Harris has 48 percent of support, while Donald Trump is at 47 percent. This one percent gap continues to suggest that there is no clear leader in the race.
Two percent of voters plan on voting for Libertarian Chase Oliver and one percent said they would vote for Green Party nominee Jill Stein.
"There's no clear leader in the presidential race, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Fourteen percent of likely voters say they could change their minds or are still undecided," said CNN.
Even when it comes to independent likely voters, Harris and Trump remain locked in a close fight with 45 percent support for the vice president and 41 percent for Trump.
As per FiveThirtyEight, Kamala Harris maintains a lead with 48.3 percent support. However, Trump remains close with 45.8 percent support as compiled on September 23.
Similar results were shown in the 270ToWin poll in which Harris has an average of 48.8 percent support and Trump at 45.9 percent.
The US Elections 2024 are scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. Following Joe Biden's exit from the election, the race to the White House is now between Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former POTUS Donald Trump for the Republicans.