US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting

Election Day in the US has come early for certain states. Ahead of the November 5 elections between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, several states across the US have already started casting their ballots.
During early voting, eligible Americans can cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. Along with early voting, absentee ballots are also cast during this period.
US Elections 2024 - What Is Early Voting?
Early voting, also known as advance polling, is the process where eligible voters cast their vote or drop in their ballots ahead of the election day.
Early voting usually takes place through postal ballots, absentee ballots, or casting your vote in person at the respective polling stations.
US Elections 2024 - Which States Are Taking Part In Early Voting
For the 2024 elections, a total of 47 states will allow early voting, along with the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Of the 47 states, eight have all-mail voting. During this, an eligible, registered voter is sent a ballot, which can either be returned by mail or dropped off at a polling station..
Both in-person absentee voting and early voting will take place across states in the run-up to the polling day in November. As per the US Vote Foundation, the following states will hold in-person absentee voting -
Alaska
Arizona
California
Guam
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maine
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Dakota
Vermont
Virginia
Wisconsin
Early voting will be held in the following states -
Arkansas
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virgin Islands
Washington
West Virginia
Wyoming
Alabama and New Hampshire do not allow early voting or absentee ballots. However in Pennsylvania, despite no early voting, certain counties may allow absentee and mail-in ballots.
As of now, only four states have begun the early voting process. These are - Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota and Vermont. Illinois is expected to begin the process later this week on September 26. The remaining 42 states and districts will open early voting and absentee ballots in the month of October.
US Elections 2024 - Tight Race Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
With early voting underway, former US President Donald Trump, who has called the process "stupid", urged Pennsylvania to vote early and urged all eligible voters to exercise their right.
Ahead of the early voting, polls conducted across the US have predicted a close contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican candidate. However, in these polls, Harris is in the lead.
During early voting, several swing states will also be heading to the polls, whose vote can later swing the direction of votes when counted in November. For the 2024 presidential race, a total of seven states have been identified as swing states. These are - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.