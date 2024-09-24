United States

US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting

During early voting, eligible Americans can cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. Along with early voting, absentee ballots are also cast during this period.

us elections 2024 early voting
Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting | Photo: AP
info_icon

Election Day in the US has come early for certain states. Ahead of the November 5 elections between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, several states across the US have already started casting their ballots.

During early voting, eligible Americans can cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. Along with early voting, absentee ballots are also cast during this period.

US Elections 2024 - What Is Early Voting?

Early voting, also known as advance polling, is the process where eligible voters cast their vote or drop in their ballots ahead of the election day.

Early voting usually takes place through postal ballots, absentee ballots, or casting your vote in person at the respective polling stations.

Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' - | Photo: AP
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points

BY Danita Yadav

US Elections 2024 - Which States Are Taking Part In Early Voting

For the 2024 elections, a total of 47 states will allow early voting, along with the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Of the 47 states, eight have all-mail voting. During this, an eligible, registered voter is sent a ballot, which can either be returned by mail or dropped off at a polling station..

Both in-person absentee voting and early voting will take place across states in the run-up to the polling day in November. As per the US Vote Foundation, the following states will hold in-person absentee voting -

  • Alaska

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Guam

  • Idaho

  • Indiana

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Maine

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • Mississippi

  • Missouri

  • Montana

  • Nebraska

  • Nevada

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • South Dakota

  • Vermont

  • Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Early voting will be held in the following states -

  • Arkansas

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Delaware

  • District of Columbia

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Hawaii

  • Illinois

  • Louisiana

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

  • New York

  • North Dakota

  • Rhode Island

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Utah

  • Virgin Islands

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

  • Wyoming

Alabama and New Hampshire do not allow early voting or absentee ballots. However in Pennsylvania, despite no early voting, certain counties may allow absentee and mail-in ballots.

As of now, only four states have begun the early voting process. These are - Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota and Vermont. Illinois is expected to begin the process later this week on September 26. The remaining 42 states and districts will open early voting and absentee ballots in the month of October.

US Elections 2024 - Tight Race Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

With early voting underway, former US President Donald Trump, who has called the process "stupid", urged Pennsylvania to vote early and urged all eligible voters to exercise their right.

Ahead of the early voting, polls conducted across the US have predicted a close contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican candidate. However, in these polls, Harris is in the lead.

During early voting, several swing states will also be heading to the polls, whose vote can later swing the direction of votes when counted in November. For the 2024 presidential race, a total of seven states have been identified as swing states. These are - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Ajinkya Rahane Set To Lead Mumbai In Irani Cup Tie; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur To Play
  4. Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
Football News
  1. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  2. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  3. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  4. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
  5. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: MBSG 3-2 NEUFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
  2. Laapataa Ladies As India's Oscar Entry Receives Criticism, FFI Calls Indian Women 'Mix Of Submission & Dominance' | Controversy Explained
  3. 'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes
  4. Pune Airport To Be Renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
  5. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
  5. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights