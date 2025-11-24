Congress Expels Seven Party Leaders In Bihar After Poll Debacle, Citing Indiscipline

Congress removed seven prominent Bihar leaders for undermining party discipline and causing internal friction after the recent electoral losses.
The expulsions mark a broader effort to reshape the party’s leadership and reassert control in the state.
As part of its revamp, Congress has created a new coordination committee to strengthen grassroots operations and boost its credibility ahead of upcoming polls.
In a major shake-up, the Congress party has expelled seven senior leaders from Bihar, citing "indiscipline" and internal dissent following its poor performance in the recent state elections. The move is part of a broader effort to address the damage from intra-party rivalries and reassert organisational control.
The expelled leaders had reportedly clashed with the state unit over strategy and public messaging, exacerbating the Congress's troubles during the campaign, HT reported. Some had openly questioned the party’s leadership and direction, weakening its cohesion at a critical moment.
To rebuild its structure in Bihar, Congress has formed a new coordination committee tasked with reviving party operations and preparing for future fights. The committee will focus on grassroots mobilisation, rebuilding worker morale, and setting the strategic tone for coming electoral battles.