US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points

With the US Elections 2024 a few months away, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lead in the national polls against former President Donald Trump.
In the latest polls by NBC News and CBS-Ipsos, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris had maintained a lead over Republican candidate Donald Trump.
US Elections 2024 | Latest Updates
Kamala Harris Maintains Lead, But Swing States Stay Locked In
In the poll conducted by NBC News, Kamala Harris is in the lead with 49 percent support, compared to Trump at 44 percent. With a margin of error at five percent, the American news network predicted a close fight for November.
Meanwhile, in the latest CBS and Ipsos poll, Kamala Harris is leading Trump by 52 percent to 48 percent. This survey was conducted after a second alleged assassination attempt against Trump on September 17 in Florida.
Despite Harris' lead, the two presidential candidates remain locked in a close fight. For the 2024 Elections, the seven swing states are - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Trump Declares November Race As His 'Last Attempt'
The 2024 race to the White House is Trump's third race overall. However, as the Republican leader nears D-day, Trump has declared that the November elections will be the last time he runs for President.
Trump ran for the first time in 2016 against former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton and won. IN 2020, Trump ran for a second term but lost to Joe Biden.
For the 2024 elections, Trump announced his candidacy again and was locked in for a re-match with Joe Biden. However, Biden announced his exit from the race and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.
During an interview, the Republican candidate stated that he will not make a fourth attempt if he loses on November 5.
"No I don't. I think that will be — that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful," said Trump when asked if he saw himself running for President again.
Early Voting Begins Across States
While voting day has been scheduled for November 5, 2024, many states across the US have begun early voting. States such as Minnesota, South Dakota and Virginia began the advanced voting and several other states opened up their mail-in voting processes earlier this month.