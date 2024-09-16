Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details

Former US President Donald Trump has escaped another assassination attempt on Sunday. As per the Federal Bureau of Investigation, another assassination attempt on Trump's life occurred after shots were fired at Trump International Golf Club.
As per law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh is a self-employed housing builder in Hawaii and has been detained by authorities.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Florida where a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle head and "engaged" with the suspected. The suspect fled in a car after firing shots and was found in the highway and detained.
As per the official statement released by Trump's Campaign, the former president is safe and was not injured during the attempted assassination.
"Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!" Trump said in a fundraising message on a website, as reported by AFP.
This assassination attempt in Florida comes months after a shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One rallygoer was shot dead and another was injured. The former president was also injured after the assassination attempt as the bullet grazed his ear.
Sunday's assassination attempt also comes after the first face-off between Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Reacting to the incident, Harris stated that she was "glad Trump is safe" and reiterated that "violence has no place in America".
Vice President Harris became the Democrat candidate for the race to the White House after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the contest.