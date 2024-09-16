United States

Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details

As per law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh is a self-employed housing builder in Hawaii and has been detained by authorities.

donald trump assassination attempt florida
Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained | Photo: AP
info_icon

Former US President Donald Trump has escaped another assassination attempt on Sunday. As per the Federal Bureau of Investigation, another assassination attempt on Trump's life occurred after shots were fired at Trump International Golf Club.

As per law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh is a self-employed housing builder in Hawaii and has been detained by authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Florida where a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle head and "engaged" with the suspected. The suspect fled in a car after firing shots and was found in the highway and detained.

Who Shot Donald Trump? FBI Yet To Confirm Identiy Of 20-Year-Old Gunman - | Photo: AP
Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

As per the official statement released by Trump's Campaign, the former president is safe and was not injured during the attempted assassination.

"Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!" Trump said in a fundraising message on a website, as reported by AFP.

This assassination attempt in Florida comes months after a shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One rallygoer was shot dead and another was injured. The former president was also injured after the assassination attempt as the bullet grazed his ear.

Fact-Checking Trump And Harris' Presidential Debate - AP
False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Sunday's assassination attempt also comes after the first face-off between Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Reacting to the incident, Harris stated that she was "glad Trump is safe" and reiterated that "violence has no place in America".

Vice President Harris became the Democrat candidate for the race to the White House after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the contest.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  3. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  5. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
Football News
  1. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
  2. Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start
  3. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Spares Nerazzurri's Blushes
  4. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia: Conor Gallagher And Julian Alvarez Off The Mark In Win
  5. Racism In Ligue One: Paris Saint-Germain Condemn Vitriol Against Nuno Mendes
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  2. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  3. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
  4. Raise The Divisible Pool Of Central Taxes To 50 Per Cent
  5. As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Plans To Resign, Here’s Who Can Replace Him
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  3. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  4. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  5. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them