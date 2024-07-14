United States

Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know

Shortly after FBI officials stated that the gunman was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, the shooter at the Trump rally has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

| Photo: AP
Who Shot Donald Trump? FBI Yet To Confirm Identiy Of 20-Year-Old Gunman | Photo: AP
A shooting broke out on Saturday evening at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per the FBI, the shooting has been confirmed to be an assassination attempt against the former president.

As per the latest update from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the shooter has been confirmed as a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump Assasination Attempt - Who Shot Donald Trump?

Thomas Matthew Crooks has been named as the shooter at the Trump Rally today in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per FBI officials, Crooks was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

An official statement from the FBI read - “The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania,”

As per sources, Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.

The gunman fired towards Trump at 6:15 PM local time. As per reports, the 20-year-old man shot at the rally from an elevated position near the location. After shots were fired, Secret Service official neutralised the target and killed the shooter.

Who Was Thomas Matthew Crooks?

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was named as the prime suspect for the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. As per FBI's investigation, the Bethel Farms native was a registered Republican voter.

On Saturday, Crooks was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at Donald Trump's rally in Butler.

Reports have further suggested that Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, was a "math whizz". He allegedly received a $500 star award from the National Math and Science Initiative.

Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service officials after the attack on Donald Trump. The motive behind the assassination attempt remains unclear.

President Joe Biden - AP
Biden Says 'Everybody Must Condemn' Attack On Trump, Halts Campaign Communications

BY Outlook International Desk

Donald Trump Injured; Biden Says 'No Place For Violence In America'

Donald Trump sustained a minor injury following the assassination attempts. As per a statement released by the former President, the bullet grazed the upper part of his right ear.

Videos and images of Trump's bloody ear confirmed the same. The ex-president was rushed to the hospital and as per his campaign team, the 77-year-old man is "fine".

Following the reports of the shooting and assassination attempt, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the "senseless act of violence" and stated that such acts have "no place in America".

President Biden also spoke with Trump regarding his health and state of being after the shooting.

