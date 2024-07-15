'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt

An assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump left him injured and killed two others on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. In his first interview since the shooting at Butler, the 78-year-old presidential candidate recalled the surviving the "surreal" experience.
Speaking to NY Post, Trump stated that he was "supposed to be dead". During a plane ride to Milwaukee for RNC 2024, the former president added that the doctors at the local hospital called his survival a "miracle".
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump told The Post Sunday, while sporting a loose bandage on his right ear.
He added that the doctor's at the trauma centre stated that they have never seen anyone survive getting hit by an AR-15 rifle.
Trump recalled if he had not turned his head to read a chart on the rate of illegal immigrants in America, he would not have survived.
On Saturday, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump and the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per witnesses and Secret Service officials, six to eight shots were fired before the gunman was killed.
The former president recalled that he wanted to continue speaking to the supporters but was rushed off the stage by agents.
"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us," Trump said.
Trump also recalled President Joe Biden's phone call and appreciated the gesture. Calling the phone call "fine", Trump added that Biden was "very nice" to him.
The former President is now in Milwaukee, Wisconsion for the four-day Republican National Convention where over 2,600 delegates will formally elect him as the presidential candidate for the grand old party.