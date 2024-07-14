United States

Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?

Photos and videos of Thomas Mathew Crooks, the man who attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump, are circulating on social media. However, the video has sparked divided opinions.

X
Thomas Mathew Crooks was "neutralized" by Secret Service agents. Photo: X
info_icon

Photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, are being circulated on social media.

Crooks was shot immediately after he began shooting. The Secret Service snipers neutralized Crooks as soon as they caught him. He was found with an AR-style semi-automatic assault rifle and was wearing a shirt promoting the popular gun YouTube channel Demolition Ranch, which has over 11 million subscribers.

Who Shot Donald Trump? FBI Yet To Confirm Identiy Of 20-Year-Old Gunman - | Photo: AP
Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

An X user shared a video in which, Crooks is seen speaking against Donald Trump and saying, “I hate Trump”. However, in the end, he says, “you got the wrong guy”. This has sparked divided opinions about the person in the video. Some people believe it’s the shooter Crooks while some are calling it fake and that person is the assassin’s lookalike.

A photo shows Crooks, blood all over, positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant over 130 yards away from the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds when he fired at Trump, grazing the former president’s ear and killing one attendee.

A former classmate, who confirmed the photos of Crooks, said, “He didn’t seem like really weird or anything. I would have pegged him as a Republican.” The classmate added that Crooks was more of a loner, with few friends, and speculated that he may not have returned to school after the COVID-19 pandemic, as he wasn’t in the 2022 yearbook.

Thomas Mathew Crooks (File Photo) Photo: X
info_icon

Thomas Mathew Crooks grew up in Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh located about 40 miles south of the rally site in Butler. According to state voter records, he was a registered Republican. Notably, Crooks made a single $15 donation to the liberal ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021—President Biden’s Inauguration Day.

He registered to vote as a Republican upon turning 18 in September 2021. The school district confirmed on Sunday morning that he was a member of the 2022 graduating class at Bethel Park High School.

Thomas Mathew Crooks during graduation. Photo: X
info_icon

Early Sunday, the FBI confirmed Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attack on Trump. Police blocked off the streets around Crooks’ house, and a neighbor reported seeing an Allegheny County bomb squad car preparing to enter the home just after 1 am.

“I saw a post of his name and that he lived in Bethel Park, so I looked him up and he lives 0.3 miles away,” said neighbor Dan Maloney, 30. “I went down there and spoke to the county bomb squad at 1:06 am. He said he was about to go into the house. I didn’t know the guy. No one in this neighborhood really talks to each other.”

Donald Trump Shot - Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
'...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Mukesh, Riyan In Playing XI
  4. BCCI Provides Rs 1 cr Assistance To Former India Captain Anshuman Gaekwad For Cancer Treatment
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  2. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  3. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  4. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Live Score, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Katerina Siniakova And Taylor Townsend Win Ladies’ Doubles Title
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  2. Breaking News July 14 Live: Hamas Claims Military Chief Survived Israeli Strike; PM Modi's X Followers Reach 100 Million
  3. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  4. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
  5. J&K: Army Soldiers Foil Infiltration Bid On LoC In Kupwara
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  3. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
  5. Not Jaideep Ahlawat But THIS Actor Was 'Maharaj' Director's First Choice To Play The Villainous Role
US News
  1. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  2. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  3. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  4. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
  5. Trump Campaign Launches Fundraiser For Butler Rally Shooting Victims
World News
  1. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
  4. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  5. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Thrills Fans In Wimbledon Final; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Live: Hamas Claims Military Chief Survived Israeli Strike; PM Modi's X Followers Reach 100 Million