United States

'...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack

At a recent Trump rally, a witness named Smith spotted a gunman bear-crawling on a nearby roof, armed with a rifle.

Donald Trump Shooting
Donald Trump Shot Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
A man opened fire at a Trump rally, killing one person and injuring three others. Smith, who was listening outside the rally, said he saw the gunman about five minutes into Trump's speech, as reported by BBC.

"We noticed the guy bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away," Smith said. "He had a rifle, we could clearly see a rifle. We're pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we're like 'Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle'... and the police did not know what was going on."

Smith said he tried to alert the authorities for three to four minutes but thought they probably could not see the gunman because of the slope of the roof.

"Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here?" he asked. "This is not a big place. It's a security failure, 100% security failure."

Donald Trump injured after assassination attempt. - AP
What Really Happened At Trump Rally In Pennsylvania? Eyewitnesses Describe

BY Outlook International Desk

He said he later saw the agents shoot the gunman: "They crawled up on the roof, they had their guns pointed at him, made sure he was dead. He was dead, and that was it - it was over."

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, said agents had "neutralized the shooter" and "quickly responded with protective measures." The incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination. A crowd member was killed, and two others were critically injured, the service added.

Smith later told the BBC his child was "crying and begging me to take him home" after the shooting. "There were a lot of kids up there with us who were terrified, they're still terrified," he said.

Another witness, Jason, who did not give his surname, was inside the event and described dropping to the ground after hearing five gunshots in quick succession.

"We see the Secret Service jump on Trump to protect him; everyone on the ground dropped down very quickly. Then he stood up and put his fist up in the air. He was a little bloody, his ear was bleeding. He stood up and he was alive and breathing."

Who Shot Donald Trump? FBI Yet To Confirm Identiy Of 20-Year-Old Gunman - | Photo: AP
Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

