United States

What Really Happened At Trump Rally In Pennsylvania? Eyewitnesses Describe

The shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania left one dead and two injured. Following the firing of bullets, those present at the scene described the surrounding panic and terror.

AP
Donald Trump injured after assassination attempt. Photo: AP
info_icon

Eyewitnesses at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, described the scene after a shooting on Saturday left one person dead and two others injured in what is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

Rico Elmore, who spoke before Trump at the rally, told CNN how he leaped over a barricade to aid a bleeding individual after shots rang out.

"All we know is shots were fired, and then I jumped over the barrier and put my hand on the guy’s head that was profusely bleeding," Elmore said. Visibly shaken, he noted that he did not know the victim and was unharmed himself.

The shooting suddenly began as Trump addressed the crowd. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated he was shot in the ear but was otherwise fine. The Secret Service reported that one rally attendee was dead, two others were critically injured, and the gunman, who fired from outside the venue, was “neutralized” by agents.

Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally - | Photo: X/AP
On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally

BY Outlook Web Desk

People present on the scene described the situation as one of panic and confusion after the shooting. Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick, sitting in the front row, recalled that he saw the immediate attack on Trump and an injured person behind him.

"It was all of a sudden just chaos," McCormick said.

"The Secret Service immediately covered the president, jumped on top of him, and the crowd immediately went to the ground.”

“But you can imagine with that kind of incident happening, it’s very hard to know what’s coming. … It seemed like the shots were coming from my front – so the president’s left – which makes sense why the person behind me was hit. But I’m not sure if there were also shots coming from the other direction, so as you might imagine it was chaotic and confusing in the moment,” McCormick said.

Republican Rep. Dan Meuser, also in the front row, described the rapid succession of gunshots and the ensuing chaos. "Everybody started, certainly, screaming, asking for a medic, and honestly, it was a bloody scene," Meuser said. He praised Trump for standing up and giving a thumbs-up, which he said helped calm the crowd.

Joseph Meyn, a surgeon from Grove City, Pennsylvania, described how he helped carry a fatally wounded man out of the bleachers.

"Very shocking ... a lot of people just thought it was fireworks going off, I knew immediately it was gunfire," Meyn said. He added that he was filming Trump when he heard the shots and saw a man hit in the head, who died instantly.

The suspected shooter fired from a rooftop outside the rally venue, according to law enforcement sources. Photos from the scene showed Trump with an injury to his right ear and blood on his face. He was quickly ushered offstage by Secret Service agents.

In a statement, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh assured that the new drone route would not impact beach safety. She emphasized that the city’s emergency departments were able to adjust quickly to the situation.

President Joe Biden, speaking from Rehoboth, Delaware, condemned the attack and stressed the need for national unity. "There is no place in America for this kind of violence," Biden said. "It's sick. It's one of the reasons we’ve got to unite the country."

Social media reacts to claims of the Simpsons predicting Donald Trump's attack - X
Did The Simpsons Predict Donald Trump's Attack? Social Media Reacts

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Mukesh, Riyan In Playing XI
  5. BCCI Provides Rs 1 cr Assistance To Former India Captain Anshuman Gaekwad For Cancer Treatment
Football News
  1. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  2. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  3. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  4. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Live Score, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final, Wimbledon 2024: Clinical Spaniard Retains Trophy
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Katerina Siniakova And Taylor Townsend Win Ladies’ Doubles Title
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  3. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
  5. Not Jaideep Ahlawat But THIS Actor Was 'Maharaj' Director's First Choice To Play The Villainous Role
US News
  1. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  2. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  3. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  4. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
  5. Trump Campaign Launches Fundraiser For Butler Rally Shooting Victims
World News
  1. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
  4. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  5. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More