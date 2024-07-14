United States

Did The Simpsons Predict Donald Trump's Attack? Social Media Reacts

Social media is buzzing with debate over whether The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's recent attack. Users are sharing screenshots from the show, sparking widespread discussion online.

X
Social media reacts to claims of the Simpsons predicting Donald Trump's attack Photo: X
info_icon

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old was quickly escorted off stage with blood visible on his face following the chaotic incident.

According to Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump's communications director, the 78-year-old is reportedly "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Leaders from around the globe have swiftly condemned this act of violence. However, on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a different conversation emerged as some users drew parallels to a famous television show, The Simpsons, which has gained notoriety for eerily accurate predictions.

The controversy sparked when a user claimed that The Simpsons had foreseen Donald Trump's shooting incident. Sharing screenshots from an episode, the user provocatively stated, “Simpsons got some explaining to do.” This triggered a wave of reactions, with some expressing disbelief at the show's purported foresight.

Among the shocked reactions, one user remarked, “No way The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump getting shot.” Another user added, “It's astonishing that The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself addressed the incident in his first public statement, describing the harrowing experience. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound and shots, and felt the bullet tearing through the skin.”

Acknowledging the swift response of law enforcement, Trump extended his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service and all of Law Enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Expressing sorrow for the victims, he added, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

As investigations into the incident continue, details about the shooter, who is now deceased, remain scarce. Donald Trump concluded with a patriotic sentiment, stating, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

Donald Trump Injured After Assasination Attempt; Gunman And 1 Dead - | Photo: AP
Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points

BY Danita Yadav

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Mukesh, Riyan In Playing XI
  5. BCCI Provides Rs 1 cr Assistance To Former India Captain Anshuman Gaekwad For Cancer Treatment
Football News
  1. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  2. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  3. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  4. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada Showed 'Incredible Potential' On Debut, Says Proud Jessie Marsch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Live Score, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final, Wimbledon 2024: Clinical Spaniard Retains Trophy
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Katerina Siniakova And Taylor Townsend Win Ladies’ Doubles Title
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final: Barbora Krejcikova Wins Her Second Grand Slam - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  3. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
  5. Not Jaideep Ahlawat But THIS Actor Was 'Maharaj' Director's First Choice To Play The Villainous Role
US News
  1. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  2. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  3. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  4. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
  5. Trump Campaign Launches Fundraiser For Butler Rally Shooting Victims
World News
  1. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
  4. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  5. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More