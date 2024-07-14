Did The Simpsons Predict Donald Trump's Attack? Social Media Reacts

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old was quickly escorted off stage with blood visible on his face following the chaotic incident.
According to Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump's communications director, the 78-year-old is reportedly "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”
Leaders from around the globe have swiftly condemned this act of violence. However, on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a different conversation emerged as some users drew parallels to a famous television show, The Simpsons, which has gained notoriety for eerily accurate predictions.
The controversy sparked when a user claimed that The Simpsons had foreseen Donald Trump's shooting incident. Sharing screenshots from an episode, the user provocatively stated, “Simpsons got some explaining to do.” This triggered a wave of reactions, with some expressing disbelief at the show's purported foresight.
Among the shocked reactions, one user remarked, “No way The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump getting shot.” Another user added, “It's astonishing that The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt.”
Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself addressed the incident in his first public statement, describing the harrowing experience. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound and shots, and felt the bullet tearing through the skin.”
Acknowledging the swift response of law enforcement, Trump extended his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service and all of Law Enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”
Expressing sorrow for the victims, he added, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”
As investigations into the incident continue, details about the shooter, who is now deceased, remain scarce. Donald Trump concluded with a patriotic sentiment, stating, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. GOD BLESS AMERICA.”