Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points

A shooting broke out today at former president Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per officials, the shooter is dead along with one spectator. Donald Trump is also injured after the assassination attempt on him during the rally.
Trump's campaign has stated that "he is fine" after the former president stated that he felt something on his ear shortly after gunfire was heard.
As per the latest update, the FBI has confirmed that the shooting at the rally was indeed an "assassination attempt" on the former president.
An attendee of the MAGA rally has been confirmed dead and two are critically injured. "During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the read an official statement from the Secret Service.
Trump Rally Shooting: As It Happened
Former President Trump has stated that his ear was hit during the shooting. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president stated - "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
As per the Secret Service, the shooter fired from an elevated position towards Trump. However, security managed to whisk Trump away as soon as shots were fired. The suspected gunman was among the casualties at the rally. One attendee has been killed and two others are "critically injured".
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have denounced the shooting at Trump's rally. Both leaders expressed relief that the news that Trump is not seriously injured and condemned the "senseless act".
Trump's children - Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr have thanked everyone for their well wishes and stated that they are in touch with their father after the shooting at a Butler Rally.
UK PM Keir Starmer, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have all reacted to the shooting at Trump's rally and condemned the act of political violence.
Following his national address, President Joe Biden spoke with Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy after the shooting at the former President's rally.
The Republican National Convention will continue as scheduled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The RNC is scheduled for July 15 to 18. During his Republican delegates will nominate Trump as the official presidential candidates for the grand-old party.
The shooting at Trump's rally has been regarded as the first political assassination attempt since 1981. In 1981 Ronald Reagan, who was a presidential candidate at the time was shot at after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton.