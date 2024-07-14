United States

Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points

A shooting broke out today at former president Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per officials, the shooter is dead along with one spectator. Donald Trump is also injured after the assassination attempt on him during the rally.

| Photo: AP
Donald Trump Injured After Assasination Attempt; Gunman And 1 Dead | Photo: AP
info_icon

A shooting broke out today at former president Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As per officials, the shooter is dead along with one spectator. Donald Trump is also injured after the assassination attempt on him during the rally.

Trump's campaign has stated that "he is fine" after the former president stated that he felt something on his ear shortly after gunfire was heard.

As per the latest update, the FBI has confirmed that the shooting at the rally was indeed an "assassination attempt" on the former president.

An attendee of the MAGA rally has been confirmed dead and two are critically injured. "During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the read an official statement from the Secret Service.

Trump Rally Shooting: As It Happened

  • Former President Trump has stated that his ear was hit during the shooting. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president stated - "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

  • As per the Secret Service, the shooter fired from an elevated position towards Trump. However, security managed to whisk Trump away as soon as shots were fired. The suspected gunman was among the casualties at the rally. One attendee has been killed and two others are "critically injured".

Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally - | Photo: X/AP
On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have denounced the shooting at Trump's rally. Both leaders expressed relief that the news that Trump is not seriously injured and condemned the "senseless act".

  • Trump's children - Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr have thanked everyone for their well wishes and stated that they are in touch with their father after the shooting at a Butler Rally.

  • UK PM Keir Starmer, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have all reacted to the shooting at Trump's rally and condemned the act of political violence.

  • Following his national address, President Joe Biden spoke with Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy after the shooting at the former President's rally.

  • The Republican National Convention will continue as scheduled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The RNC is scheduled for July 15 to 18. During his Republican delegates will nominate Trump as the official presidential candidates for the grand-old party.

  • The shooting at Trump's rally has been regarded as the first political assassination attempt since 1981. In 1981 Ronald Reagan, who was a presidential candidate at the time was shot at after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final
  3. Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game
  2. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  3. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  5. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  2. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Israeli Strike Targets The Hamas Military Commander And Kills At Least 90 In Southern Gaza
  3. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  4. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  5. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final