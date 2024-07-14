On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally

A video has captured the exact moment former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president and Republican candidates in the race to the White House is fine but has injured his ear.
After multiple shots were fired, videos of Donald Trump being whisked off stage by the Secret Service have been making rounds on social media platforms X and Truth Social.
One of the videos gone viral on the platforms captures the exact moment the shooting broke out.
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Caught On Camera
In the video, Trump can be seen speaking and then stopping to grab his ear before crouching down behind the podium. Shortly after, screams of the attendees are heard.
A total of six shots were heard. The Secret Service shared that the shooter was neautralised and confirmed dead.
The shooting at the Butler rally has left one spectator dead, along with the gunman. As per the Secret Service, two attendees are "critically injured" and at the hospital for treatment.
Former President Trump is safe but was injured in the ear during the shooting. The assassination attempt on Trump comes days before his presidential nomination at the Republic National Convention starting July 15.