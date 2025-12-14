Trump Vows Retaliation After Attack In Syria Kills Three Americans

The Pentagon said the attack occurred near Palmyra during counterterrorism operations, with three other US personnel wounded and the attacker later killed.

  • US President Donald Trump said the US would retaliate after an ISIS attack in central Syria killed two American service members and one civilian interpreter.

  • Trump said the assault targeted both the US and Syria.

  • He added that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was angered by the incident and warning of “very serious retaliation”.

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (December 13, 2025) that “we will retaliate” following an attack in Syria that killed two US service members and one American civilian, an incident the United States has blamed on the Islamic State group.

“This is an ISIS attack,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for the Army–Navy football game in Baltimore.

He offered condolences to the three Americans who were killed and said that three others who were wounded “seem to be doing pretty well.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “We mourn the loss of three great American patriots in Syria, two soldiers and one civilian interpreter.” He added, “Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well.”

null - | Photo: AP/Omar Sanadiki
UN Probe: War Crimes Likely In Syria’s March Coastal Massacres

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump said the attack had targeted both the United States and Syria. “This was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria that is not fully controlled by them,” he said.

He added that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was angered by the incident. “The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack,” Trump said, adding, “There will be very serious retaliation.”

The Pentagon said the US personnel were killed near Palmyra in central Syria while supporting counterterrorism operations, and that three other US service members were wounded. US officials said the attacker was a lone Islamic State gunman who was later killed by partner forces.

(with inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu)

