Biden Says 'Everybody Must Condemn' Attack On Trump, Halts Campaign Communications

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La stated, "Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene." He further said, "I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."