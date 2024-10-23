US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights

On Tuesday, Harris asserted her commitment to defeating Trump, declaring that her team is ready to challenge any premature victory claims he might make. During an interview with NBC, a part of a media blitz, Harris tried to persuade voters as possible through her closing argument. Referencing the Capitol riots and ongoing denial of electoral results, Harris said, “This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo the — a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol…”