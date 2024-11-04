US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points

The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is very close, according to the latest opinion polls. A recent poll from Iowa, which isn’t usually a key state, shows a surprising shift toward Harris, causing some worry for Trump’s campaign.
On the note of representation, Bengali has been chosen to represent Indian languages on the ballot papers for the voters in New York City which is considered to be the melting pot of America.
Harris, 60, is the nominee of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump, 78, is the Republican nominee. Their party members and support bases are united with their respective parties, and independent votes might decide who would be the next occupant of the White House.
If Harris wins, she would become the first female president in the United States' 248-year history.
To win the elections, a candidates needs 270 of the electoral college votes. Latest opinion polls indicate that the elections will be decided by the results in seven battle ground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Of these, Michigan and Pennsylvania play key role to them reaching the 270-mark.
US Presidential Elections 2024: Who Is Leading And Where? | Last Leg Of Campaigns | Representation
Vice President Kamala Harris is leading 47 per cent to 44 per cent over former President Donald Trump among likely voters in Iowa, a new poll showed two days ahead of the high-stakes election for the White House.
Donald Trump was quick to reject the poll as "fake" and "skewed". He said it was carried to favour his Democratic rival. "One of my enemies just puts out a poll -- I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," he said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
According to The New York Times, Harris is now narrowly ahead in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, the polls show, while Trump leads in Arizona.
The Real Clear Politics, which tracks all the major national and battleground polls, said it's a tie between Trump and Harris. In the national polls, Trump leads by 0.1 percentage points, and in battleground states the former president has an edge of 0.9 percentage points.
In its final poll, the NBC News said the poll shows Harris getting support from 49 per cent of registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while Trump gets an identical 49 per cent.
Micheal J Ryan, Executive Director, Board of Elections of New York City has informed that Bengali has been chosen as one of the four languages other than English on the ballot papers in the US presidential elections. Bengali represents the Indian languages in this list.
Trump on Sunday expressed frustration over the current voting pattern as he urged his fellow countrymen to vote for him in this final battle and called for a mandatory voter ID. He alleged that the Democrats are opposing voter ID so that they can cheat.
Winding down her election campaign on Sunday in her battleground state Detroit, Michigan, she said, "Here is what feeds my spirit as I travel across our beautiful nation from state to state and from church to church. I see faith in action in remarkable ways. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hatred and division and chart a new way forward."
Earlier during a campaign in Pennsylvania, Trump questioning the counting of votes during the last elections stated that he shouldn't have "left" the White House which brought back speculations that he may not accept the outcome if he loses the race to Harris.
Trump had refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.
More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.