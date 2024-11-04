US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading 47 per cent to 44 per cent over former President Donald Trump among likely voters in Iowa, a new poll showed two days ahead of the high-stakes election for the White House.

Donald Trump was quick to reject the poll as "fake" and "skewed". He said it was carried to favour his Democratic rival. "One of my enemies just puts out a poll -- I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," he said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania.