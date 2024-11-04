The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections

In the US presidential election system, while the people cast their votes for the presidential candidates, they are not directly electing the president. Instead, each of the 50 states and Washington DC is assigned a certain number of 'electors' based on their population. The 538 electors from across the country form the 'electoral college', which is the body that directly elects the US President. Once the votes are tallied in a state, the electors of that state are assigned to the candidate who got the most votes. The candidate who crosses the mark of 270 electors in the electoral college becomes the president-elect.