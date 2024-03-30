The Saga Of A Swadeshi Company

The company, rather optimistically, envisaged that it would succeed in convincing the public to buy its 40,000 shares at Rs 25 each. V O Chidambaram Pillai toured all over to sell shares, but the company floundered almost right from the beginning because many of those who subscribed (by paying Rs 5 per share) did not eventually come forward to pay the remaining due. The company managed to buy two steamers called the Gallia and the Lawoe within a few months of its birth and a steam launch by the name of Miranda. As the author says, “One will never know if the inexperienced SSNCo was short-changed or if they had struck an excellent deal. The troubles the steamers ran into later which disrupted the day to day business…led to many wagging of tongues.”