Book Excerpt|Love In The Time Of Empire

Bajaj is a little undecided as to what she wants to do with Madeline beyond making her vibrant and attractive, her eyes filled with innocence and love for everything around her. However, she fails to understand the divides that exist between the rulers and the ruled in India with shades of an intellectual Adela Quested thrown in – Azeem reflects Aziz in some uncanny way. However that’s reading too much into a poetic novel where Bajaj paints different backgrounds, throws in an interesting way for lovers to meet with parental permission and refrains from padding out the story too much. She leaps from past to present and location to location keeping the reader wondering what next. There are few attempts at pretention – though mentions of books like Umrao Jaan Adda relates to the times and enhances the poetic nawabi character of Azeem and provides an added bond with Madeline so that her coup de foudre has more depth. How does Madeline draw her Indian suitor – who definitely knows better – into her net? Bajaj says that she manages to enchant all the Indians she meets, unlike her mother who is uncomfortable with them.