Chennai Express: Can MK Stalin Return To Power Once More?

His political astuteness was on full display during the seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress. A section within the Congress had been pushing for snapping ties with the DMK and exploring an alignment with actor-politician Vijay’s fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Yet, Stalin managed to keep the grand old party firmly within the DMK-led alliance, without conceding significantly to its demands. At the same time, he succeeded in bringing together several other political forces—including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party, formed by late actor Vijaykanth—under the umbrella of the alliance.