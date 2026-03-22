TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Summary of this article
Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) has decided to exit the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, party founder T Velmurugan said.
Velmurugan alleged the DMK ignored the party’s demands and showed a “big brother attitude” during seat-sharing talks.
He said the party will not join the NDA and is in talks with some parties to form a new alliance.
Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, a DMK ally, has made the decision to leave the SPA, which is run by the ruling party, according to party founder T Velmurugan on Sunday.
The decision was made because Velmurugan, the incumbent MLA from the Panruti (Cuddalore district) Assembly segment, was upset about his party being "ignored" and the DMK's "big brother attitude," he claimed.
"We were told during seat-sharing negotiations that we will be allotted one seat for the Assembly polls. We have been raising a set of demands, including those regarding social justice. We were told when other parties are not asking for any demands, why you are making such demands," Velmurugan told reporters here.
"I have been repeatedly asking the government to fulfill at least some of the demands. But the DMK has been ignoring it," he claimed.
Regarding his plans, he stated that his organisation will not join the NDA in Tamil Nadu and mentioned that he was discussing the possibility of creating an alliance with certain other parties.