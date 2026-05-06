Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

The party, which fought the assembly election in alliance with the DMK, asserted that the mandate in the southern state is for a secular government and that it is determined "not to have the BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner." Top Congress leaders held a meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening, attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, among others.