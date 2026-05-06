Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

Indian National Congress extends support to Vijay after PAC meet; TVK eyes majority

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Tamil Nadu, DMK, Stalin, TVK Vijay
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report Photo: Suresh Pandey 
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian National Congress Tamil Nadu unit’s PAC unanimously decided to support Vijay to form a “secular government”.

  • Decision followed Vijay seeking support; leadership emphasised mandate against BJP and its “proxies” in the state.

  • TVK won 108 seats, short of majority (118), with Congress (5), PMK (4), CPI & CPI(M) (2 each) holding key numbers.

The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state, sources said.

The Tamil Nadu Congress's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) met urgently late on Tuesday night and decided to back the TVK, according to a PTI report.

Girish Chodankar, the party's AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu affairs, held a committee meeting to discuss whether to support TVK.

The meeting, the sources said, was convened on Zoom and senior members expressed their views in favour of supporting the actor-turned-politician.

According to the reports, the PAC of the Tamil Nadu Congress unanimously voted to support TVK leader Thiru Vijay in his attempt to establish a secular government in Tamil Nadu.


The Congress claimed earlier in the day that Vijay had asked for its assistance in establishing a state government and that its leadership had instructed the state unit to make a final decision on the issue while considering the state's sentiments.

The party, which fought the assembly election in alliance with the DMK, asserted that the mandate in the southern state is for a secular government and that it is determined "not to have the BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner." Top Congress leaders held a meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening, attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, among others.

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Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, had said the party leadership discussed the post-election scenario in the southern state.

"TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress for support to form a Government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit. The INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Government of Tamil Nadu in any manner," he said.

The VCK has won two seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) have each won just one.

While the BJP had a partnership with the AIADMK, the Congress had fought the assembly elections under a pre-election coalition with the DMK.

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