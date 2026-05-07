Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

DMK and AIADMK leaders are exploring a possible government formation arrangement in Tamil Nadu if Vijay’s TVK fails to prove majority support in the Assembly.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Tamil Nadu government formation, Vijay TVK majority, DMK AIADMK alliance
The Congress move initially appeared to strengthen Vijay’s prospects. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • DMK and AIADMK are discussing a fallback government arrangement if TVK fails to prove majority support.

  • Governor Rajendra Arlekar has asked TVK to submit documentary proof of support from 117 MLAs.

  • Congress backing for TVK reportedly altered alliance equations and pushed smaller parties away from Vijay’s camp.

Tamil Nadu’s post-election deadlock has opened the possibility of an unlikely arrangement between the DMK and AIADMK, with leaders from both Dravidian rivals exploring a fallback plan if Vijay’s TVK fails to prove a majority in the Assembly, according to Indian Express.

Sources from both parties told Indian Express that one option under discussion is for the AIADMK to form the government with outside support from the DMK and backing from smaller parties. “Nothing has formally happened yet. But conversations among leaders and internal meetings across camps suggest that this possibility is no longer just theoretical,” sources said.

The political developments gathered pace late on Wednesday after Governor Rajendra Arlekar reportedly insisted that TVK submit documentary proof of majority support before any invitation to form the government. The move effectively stalled TVK’s expectation that Vijay could first be sworn in and later prove his majority on the floor of the House.

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections declared on Monday, though its effective tally stands at 107 as Vijay will have to vacate one of the two constituencies he contested and won. In the 233-member Assembly, the majority mark is 117. The DMK secured 59 seats and the AIADMK 47, taking their combined strength to 106.

Related Content
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
Hung Verdict in Tamil Nadu: What Will Vijay’s TVK do?
Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Photo: PTI
After MGR, Vijay Scripts History In Tamil Nadu: What Lies Ahead For DMK Front?
null - null
First-Day First Hit: Vijay Makes Blockbuster Political Debut
All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari.  - null
TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback
Related Content

According to Indian Express, the Governor’s stand created a political opening that prompted fresh conversations between the state’s two principal Dravidian parties. “The first move came from AIADMK, and DMK did not reject it instantly,” sources said.

The developments also underlined the resistance within sections of the political establishment to a Congress-backed TVK government. The Congress had earlier ended its longstanding alliance with the DMK and extended the support of its five MLAs to Vijay’s party.

The Congress move initially appeared to strengthen Vijay’s prospects. However, within hours, it reportedly complicated his efforts to secure support from other parties. Senior leaders from Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK, Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK and T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK, who had maintained informal communication with TVK intermediaries until Wednesday morning, began distancing themselves from the prospect of backing a Vijay-led government.

Sources in NDA allies also told Indian Express that the Congress-TVK understanding had altered the political situation. Two NDA insiders reportedly indicated that “Delhi” had conveyed that alliance partners should not facilitate a TVK government supported by Congress.

Senior DMK leaders privately expressed anger over the Congress decision. One senior leader said Rahul Gandhi had spoken to M K Stalin over the phone and reassured him, “I am with you, brother.” By the following day, however, Congress had formally moved towards supporting TVK.

“Rahul could have done this more gracefully. The Congress’s MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu were elected largely because DMK voters supported the alliance. Otherwise, they couldn’t win a single seat,” the DMK leader said.

A former DMK minister described the situation as “politically uncomfortable” but “not unethical”. “It would be unethical if we poach MLAs. Let Vijay prove his mandate. If he fails, then the next developments can evolve politically,” the leader said.

With uncertainty continuing over TVK’s numbers, political activity intensified in Chennai on Wednesday night. According to AIADMK sources, around 50 MLAs were being moved to The Shore Trishvam resort in Puducherry as part of internal consultations and contingency planning. By around 10.30 pm, nearly 15 legislators had reached the resort, while others were still travelling.

Under the arrangement being discussed informally, Vijay would first be asked to prove his majority in the Assembly. If he fails, the AIADMK could stake claim to form the government with Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister, while the DMK would extend outside support and smaller parties could be accommodated in a coalition arrangement.

Parties expected to be part of such an arrangement include PMK and AMMK from the NDA alliance, besides CPM, CPI, VCK, DMDK and IUML.

Leaders in both camps maintained that discussions remain fluid and no final decision has been taken. However, meetings involving AIADMK legislators on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a DMK legislators’ meeting expected on Thursday, are increasingly being viewed in that context.

The public position emerging from sections of both parties is that they are not opposing Vijay’s mandate but insisting that he demonstrate majority support constitutionally. “If he succeeds, he governs. If he fails, a different arrangement becomes legitimate,” sources said.

What remains unclear is how voters, particularly first-time TVK supporters, would react if a government eventually takes shape through an arrangement involving the DMK and AIADMK, parties many believed they had voted against.

Earlier on Wednesday, during Vijay’s meeting with Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, the Governor is learnt to have reiterated that any claim to form the government must be accompanied by a list demonstrating support from at least 117 MLAs.

“The Governor reminded Vijay that he had already conveyed during an earlier phone conversation that documentary proof of majority support would be essential,” TVK sources said.

Raj Bhavan sources indicated that the Governor is expected to leave for Kerala on Thursday. The development derailed TVK’s plan for a quick swearing-in ceremony on Thursday or Friday, under which Vijay and three or four senior colleagues were expected to take oath.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  2. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  5. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. In Photos | Sunita Williams' And Butch Wilmore's Nine-month Space Ordeal

  4. Brazil Carnival Celebrations: Unidos Da Tijuca Samba School Wows Crowd At Rio's Iconic Sambadrome

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report