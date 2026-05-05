Congress Says Vijay Sought Support To Form Tamil Nadu Government

TVK supporters gather during a roadshow led by party chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK

TVK supporters gather during a roadshow led by party chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK