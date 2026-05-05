Vijay Elected TVK Legislature Leader Amid 'Service Mandate' Pitch

Vijay urges MLAs to focus on grassroots service as party projects break from Dravidian politics

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TN polls: TVK leader Vijay Joseph campaigns
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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  • Vijay was unanimously elected legislature party leader, with MLAs calling the victory a “responsibility” and “service mandate”.

  • Party leaders highlighted inclusive representation, with candidates from Dalit and Muslim backgrounds and first-time MLAs overcoming significant challenges.

  • TVK leaders struck a defiant tone against Dravidian parties, promising to deliver what past governments “failed to do” as momentum builds post-election.

The air outside the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur here was thick with the sound of whistles and slogans as the party’s rank and file celebrated the unanimous election of their leader, Vijay, as the legislative party leader.

While the official agenda was the selection of a floor leader, the voices emerging from the meeting spoke of a broader mandate -- one centred on grassroots service and a clean break from traditional Dravidian politics.

For many of the 108 newly elected MLAs, the primary takeaway from the leadership meeting was a sobering reminder of their responsibilities.

TVK leader Arunraj IRS, speaking to reporters, emphasised that the victory was not being viewed as a conquest but as a duty.

"Basically, he (Vijay) said that this is a huge responsibility which the people have given us," Arunraj said, reflecting on Vijay’s address to the candidates. "It's not any post or authority; it's a service mandate... we should always deliver to the lowest strata of people." The diversity of the elected representatives has become a focal point for supporters.

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Madhar Badhurudeen, the MLA-elect from Madurai Central constituency, pointed out that the party’s success was built on inclusive representation that challenged the status quo.

Mustafa highlighted that the party provided opportunities to a wide range of candidates, including 70 from Dalit backgrounds and several Muslim representatives.

Many candidates, such as Jegadeshwari K from Rajapalayam, spoke of the intense personal battles they fought to secure their wins. "I have faced many threats... I have worked many times harder than a male candidate would have," she stated, adding that her primary goal now is ensuring her constituents receive their promised benefits.

A fan of Vijay from Virudhachalam, Seetha Shivam said the campaign in her constituency was driven by local frustrations over social issues, including drug prevalence and the perceived neglect of the Tamil language.

The mood among the winning candidates was one of defiance against the established political giants.

M Ravishankar, representing Thuraiyur, dismissed the status of the post, calling it a "responsibility" rather than a title.

"We will do everything that the Dravidian parties failed to do," Ravishankar said, pointedly noting that the party’s performance was expected by the people, even if it was underestimated by the media.

He further criticised the 70-year record of previous administrations, citing the lack of basic sanitation in dozens of villages within his own constituency.

As the meeting concluded, the sentiment among TVK members remained one of absolute confidence. While the legislative numbers to form a government remain a subject of intense speculation, the party’s representatives believe the momentum is on their side.

"People have started having a belief in us," noted Sivakasi TVK MLA-elect Keerthana.

"Which is the reason they have voted, so we should not spoil that,” she added. PTI JR For the TVK faithful, the election of Vijay as the legislature party leader is not just a formality, but the first step in what they describe as a "historic moment" for the state of Tamil Nadu. 

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