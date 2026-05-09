VCK Backs Vijay’s Bid To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Summary of this article
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi extended support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for government formation in Tamil Nadu
Thol Thirumavalavan said the move was aimed at preventing President’s Rule and ensuring the people’s mandate is honoured
The VCK chief said the party’s alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would remain intact despite supporting TVK
Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of VCK, declared on Saturday that his party would back Vijay's TVK in the formation of a government in order to both avert President's rule in Tamil Nadu and guarantee that the people's mandate for TVK was carried out.
Thirumavalavan stated that it was essential to assist the TVK in its attempts to form the government because of the current uncertainty surrounding the process, particularly since the TVK lacked the simple majority to form the government on its own and no other political party was even close to the crucial number of 118 seats.
The founder of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi stated that his party's choice was in line with the Left parties' decision a few hours after delivering the letter of support to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna.
"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government and also prevent the President's rule in the state," Thirumavalavan said at a crowded press conference.
He added that he continued in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
He claimed that DMK president M K Stalin had already been informed of his party's position and had accepted the VCK and Left parties' unanimous decision.
"We exercised our freedom as a political party and also took into account the long-term vision of the state and extended the unconditional support to TVK," the VCK leader said.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, who was present on the occasion, said the Governor should uphold the rules and help install the TVK government soon.
"The Governor should uphold the Constitution, respect the people's verdict and act as per law," he said.