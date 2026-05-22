TN Cabinet Expansion: Shahjahan, Vanni Arasu Sworn in as Ministers

AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu, legislators belonging to the IUML and VCK respectively were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here.
With two Congress members sworn-in as ministers in the newly formed Vijay-led TVK government, the number of allies in the present ruling dispensation takes to four, signifying coalition party rule completely changing the alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu.
Both Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu undertook the oath as a minister, amidst a sarcastic comment aimed at the two parties, both allies of the DMK till the 2026 Assembly election, by DMK leader A Raja.
Alluding the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a "coconut tree bending towards a neighbour" the DMK deputy general secretary asked on 'X' "what name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour." Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, at the Lok Bhavan here.
The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution.
A M Shahjahan was made Minister for Minorities Welfare while VCK leader Vanni Arasu was made Minister for Social Justice, Ahead of the swearing-in, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the majority in his party were of the view that VCK should be included in the Cabinet. His party was first to advocate coalition form of governance in Tamil Nadu.
"In 1999, when we were involved in electoral politics along with Moopanar, we had proposed participation in governance and representation in the Cabinet. This is the first time the coalition governance model is being introduced. Therefore, taking into account the invitation extended by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as well as the party’s long-term vision, the majority of the party office-bearers have put forward the view that this decision should be made.”