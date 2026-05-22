TN Cabinet Expansion: Shahjahan, Vanni Arasu Sworn in as Ministers

"In 1999, when we were involved in electoral politics along with Moopanar, we had proposed participation in governance and representation in the Cabinet. This is the first time the coalition governance model is being introduced. Therefore, taking into account the invitation extended by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as well as the party’s long-term vision, the majority of the party office-bearers have put forward the view that this decision should be made.”