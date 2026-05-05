Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

Congress’s North Chennai district vice president Gajendra Babu said the defeat was unexpected, but acknowledged there were issues in the constituency. “Drainage was a problem there. Nothing much was done about it. The office functionaries appointed by the party were arrogant. They were not accessible and believed everyone would vote for Stalin. None of his staff members did fieldwork. It was also entrusted to Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, who would feed incorrect reports to the CM. They also dismissed Vijay,” he said. Sekar Babu had joined the DMK from the AIADMK in 2011.