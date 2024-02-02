What's Film Star Vijay's Political Journey, What Do We Know Of His New Party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'?

After years of speculation, Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced that he is joining politics and is political party.

In a social media post, Vijay announced that he is forming a party named 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' (TVK). He said he is joining party in response to "corrupt" and "divisive" political culture. He added that Tamil Nadu is seeking a "fundamental change" and his party shall work for it.

While Vijay has formally entered politics now, he has been politically active for the past decade and has backed candidates in assembly and local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay has also used events associated with his films to issue politically-loaded statements that have been seen as veiled jabs at the state's ruling party DMK. A number of events have therefore attracted the ire of the establishment.